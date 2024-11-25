Walker Kessler Gets Honest on Lauri Markkanen After Jazz-Knicks
After recently suffering from an unsightly five-game losing streak, the Utah Jazz were able to get back on the right track this weekend on their home floor, as they took down a tough Eastern Conference opponent in the New York Knicks, 105-116 on the way to their fourth win of the regular season.
In the end, it was a dominating effort from the Jazz's All-Star-level talent Lauri Markkanen, emerging with a huge impact on the offensive side of the ball by posting 34 points on five three-point makes, nine rebounds, and two assists. It was his second 30-point outing of his campaign so far, and the second-highest total we've seen through his 10 appearances.
After the game, starting center Walker Kessler hit the podium after his own impressive output on both sides of the ball (11 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK) to describe a bit of Markkanen's impact on the Jazz's roster, where he didn't hold back on just how important his is to Utah's success on the offensive side of the ball.
"Lauri is obviously a knockdown three-point shooter playing off the ball, but he's also a driving threat by just coming off the ball and just going to the basket," Kessler said. "Playing him in pickup, he's one of the hardest guys for me to stop him from getting a shot on the glass-- because he's just so physical. So, he's a great player. Plays defense well. Rebounds well. More than that, the kind of person he is-- extremely humble. He plays the right way. He wants to win. The way he plays, it's fun to play with."
Markkanen has had an up-and-down start to his third year in Salt Lake City, but if this game and performance represents anything, things may be on the upward swing for him to return back to the form we're been accustomed to seeing from him from these past two seasons.
Markkanen, Kessler, and the Jazz will look to keep the positive momentum rolling on Tuesday during their fourth matchup of the season vs. the San Antonio Spurs for their first NBA Cup contest-- with tip off at 7 PM MT.
