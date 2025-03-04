Walker Kessler Praises Jazz Fans Amid Tough Season
Things haven't quite gone the Utah Jazz's way this season.
Collecting just 15 wins through the start of March, ranking as the league's worst defense across three quarters of the season, and suffering from a barrage of injuries throughout the season, it's been far from easy for the Jazz.
Yet, a rabid Jazz fanbase continues to show out night after night, making their impact felt at each and every home game.
Jazz center Walker Kessler spoke about the impact the Utah fans have had across a bumpy season following their 106-134 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
"It's incredible," Kessler said. "I've always ragged on our fans for being the best fanbase in the league, and the fact that we're going through this time right now and still getting all these fans. It's incredible."
It can be a long and strenuous 82-game season when traversing through the struggles like the Jazz have had to take on through the year, but when having a loyal fanbase behind your back cheering you on every night, suiting up for those games in mid-to-late March get a bit easier.
And especially for the type of environment the Jazz bring, that energy is amplified.
"The energy is there," Kessler said. "They show up every night, win or lose, no matter how much we're down by. I'm very, very appreciative."
With the Jazz set to go on a lengthy five-game road trip for their upcoming stretch, the Utah home crowd will have nine more chances to rally bring their guys before the season ends, effectively giving their young squad a proper send-off before the 2024-25 campaign comes to a close.
