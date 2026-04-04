Utah Jazz's Draft Lottery Odds Improve in a Big Way

With under five games to go in their 2025-26 regular season, the Utah Jazz might've snuck into some extremely fortunate circumstances in the NBA Draft Lottery due to what transpired on Friday night's late of games.

And it's not just because of how the Jazz took care of business themselves, but because they were able to get some extra help as well.

Factoring in both the Jazz's latest blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, 106-140, combined with the Sacramento Kings claiming a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, it places both Utah and Sacramento at a record of 21-57––tied for the fourth-worst in the NBA, and thus the fourth-best for the top pick in the lottery.

The late-season shift in the lottery comes both because of the Jazz's own bleak stretch, but also thanks to a recent surge from the Kings' behalf.

As the Jazz have won only one of their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 4-6 across their own last 10 game slate. Therefore, it's allowed Utah to make a subtle climb up the lottery standings.

There's still work to do before the Jazz can say they have top-four odds once again in this year's lottery with a week to go in the NBA regular season. But if able to keep the losses coming, it'll have some massively positive long-term implications for the offseason.

Why a Top Four Pick is Important

The biggest benefit of the Jazz claiming top four odds doesn't center around the ceiling that pick could have. 11.5% odds at the number one pick certainly aren't bad, but not a huge shift from the 10.5% chance that a potential fifth slot would hold. The real value is in the security it provides.

If within the top four odds in the lottery, the Jazz's top-eight protected pick currently with the OKC Thunder would have a 100% chance to be retained compared to the 99.4% in place with what the fifth-best odds would offer.

2026 NBA Draft Lottery odds, via Tankathon. | Tankathon

That outlying 0.6% chance between moving from five to four may not mean much in the grand scheme of things. But having total assurance that your first-round pick will be staying in your possession as opposed to it most likely staying is definitely a refreshing step in the right direction.

Utah, with top-four odds, would enter May with 25.7% odds to claim the sixth pick, over a 50% chance to stay in the top-five, and a 48.1% chance to keep a spot in the top-four.

All things considered, that'd be a really strong outcome for the Jazz, and one that the lead decision-makers in the building are likely striving for.

Where the Jazz Go From Here

As counterintuitive as it may sound, the Jazz's best hopes of having a bright future for this summer could look a lot better if they fail to win another game to finish out the season. And if their latest 34-point blowout to the Rockets is a sign of anything, that outcome could be in the cards.

The Jazz have four more games on tap before their season comes to a close: three road matchups against the OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and LA Lakers, and a home finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A 1-3 or 0-4 record to round things out for the year would place Utah at a total of 21 or 22 wins, and thus put them in good position rolling into next month's lottery.

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy watches the team from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Getting a bit of extra help from Sacramento could help out the Jazz as well. They have a home matchup against the LA Clippers, a couple more outings against the Golden State Warriors, and a Portland Trail Blazers season finale.

Based on how their recent slate has been, perhaps counting them out of a win for any of these four might be premature. The more they can rack up, the better things look for the Jazz.

In the event the Jazz and the Kings tie in the standings? Lottery odds then come down to a literal coin flip from the league, adding even further suspense for what might lie ahead in the final games of Utah's season and the offseason implications that come with it.

With that in mind, expect the Jazz to do what they can to write their own destiny in this year's lottery in any way they can within the games that lie ahead.