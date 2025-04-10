JJ Redick Joked He Was 'Disappointed' in Luka Doncic After Huge Game in Dallas Return
Luka Doncic made a triumphant return to Dallas on Wednesday night to take on the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center for the first time since they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. On Wednesday, Doncic heartwarmingly teared up during the Mavericks' tribute video for him before unleashing on them by scoring 45 points and leading the Lakers to the 112-97 win over his former team.
Doncic was the story of the game, and he lived up to the bill. He put on a show for the Mavericks' home fans that couldn't help but cheer him on, all the while chanting "fire Nico" in reference to the general manager who traded him away. For the umpteenth time over the last two months, Doncic made the Mavericks look silly for even considering to trade him in the first place.
Though the game was full of heightened emotions, Lakers coach JJ Redick lightened the mood after the contest, joking he was "disappointed" with Doncic for not reaching 50 points on the night.
"I thought he was going to get 50. I was disappointed," Redick said with a smile.
In sincerity, Redick reminded Doncic before the game that his new team had his back ahead of the return. Afterward, Redick called Doncic "superhuman" for his performance against the Mavericks despite all the emotions of the game.
"Some of his teammates got emotional, some of the coaches got emotional. It was a beautiful moment," Redick said. "His ability to then go perform, he's teary-eyed still as we walk out on the court for the tip drill. To have the emotional resolve and then go put on that kind of performance, it's superhuman."