JJ Redick Says He's Unsure When LeBron James Will Rejoin Lakers
After missing last Sunday's game due to a foot injury, LeBron James has been away from the Lakers since Wednesday due to what head coach JJ Redick attributed to "personal reasons."
The 39-year-old has since been ruled out of Los Angeles' game on Friday against the Timberwolves—also with foot soreness. Redick was asked ahead of their game in Minnesota if he knew when James was expected to return.
"No," he said on Friday, without elaborating.
James' name has also been notably floated in trade rumors, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst floating on Wednesday that the Warriors could target him in a potential acquisition. He does have a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he'd need to approve any deal before it happens.
The Lakers, who drafted James' son Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, are 13-11 on the season—good for eighth in the Western Conference. They have, however, lost seven of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles' Friday night contest in Minnesota tips off at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Target Center.