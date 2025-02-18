Kevin Durant Breaks Down Why It's So Easy to Play With Steph Curry
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry reunited over the weekend as teammates during the NBA All-Star weekend's new mini tournament. Durant and Curry helped lead "Shaq's OGs" to an All-Star win over Chuck's Global Stars, and Curry was crowned the MVP after helping host All-Star weekend in the Bay Area.
Durant and Curry previously played together for three seasons on the Warriors, where they won two championships together, and again over the summer during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Durant turned down the chance for a full reunion with Curry since he did not want to get traded to the Warriors earlier this month, but spoke about what makes it easy to play alongside Curry over the weekend.
"It's just so easy to play with Steph," Durant said. "He doesn't demand the ball, he doesn't having a demanding personality, plays within the flow of the game and those are the type of players are easy to play with."
Though Curry is not selfish with the basketball, he still puts up regular highlight plays, including his half-court shot during the All-Star Game. Durant was asked whether he gets tired of seeing Curry attempt those half-court shots after the game, and the Suns star bluntly replied back, "Do you?"
Durant also weighed in on his former Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who was working for TNT during All-Star weekend. Durant believes Green would make a better coach than broadcaster once he retires. Green seems to be on the broadcasting track due to his TNT appearances and podcast, but Durant thinks coaching could suit him better.