Kevin Durant Had Perfect Answer When Asked About Steph Curry’s Half-Court Shots
Another NBA All-Star Game is in the books, and with it, another NBA All-Star Game format.
On Sunday, four teams of eight faced off in a mini-tournament meant to better highlight the most impressive stars in the sport and bring a bit of intensity back to the exhibition. It succeeded on some fronts, but failed on others.
But ultimately, basketball fans are just looking at the All-Star Game hoping to see some incredible stuff happen, and Stephen Curry, who would go on to be named the MVP of the night, did just that.
The Warriors superstar was splashing threes from all across the court, including a half-court shot that was vintage Curry.
That shot came en route to he and the rest of “Shaq’s OGs” win in the final game of the tournament.
After the game, Kevin Durant, who was reunited as a teammate of Curry’s for the evening, was asked about Curry’s tendency to throw up a deep ball.
“Do you ever get tired of watching Steph pull up from halfcourt like that?” a reporter asked.
“Do you?” Durant replied. When the reported said he did not, Durant nodded along, “Exactly.”
Durant, like the rest of us, could keep watching Curry hit rainbow shots like that all day.
With the festivities of All-Star weekend now in the rearview, Durant and the Phoenix Suns will restart their season on Thursday evening with a trip to San Antonio to face the Spurs.
Hopefully, Chris Paul isn’t still looking for innovative ways to skirt the rulebook.