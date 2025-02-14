Steve Kerr Admits He Doesn't Blame Kevin Durant for Not Wanting to Rejoin Warriors
Before the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler last week, they nearly pulled off a reunion with their former superstar, Kevin Durant, who won two NBA championships with the team in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors were reportedly in talks with the Phoenix Suns to trade for Durant, but the possibility of bringing him back ultimately stalled because Durant did not want to return to the Warriors.
Though Durant re-buffed a potential reunion with Golden State, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr completely understands his decision after Durant was criticized back in 2016 for joining a "super team" with the Warriors to win his first ring.
"I don't blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here," Kerr told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "He took so much s--- for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon.' And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized."
Steph Curry also says there are "no hard feelings" or any "resentment" because Durant didn't want to come back.
"You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have," Curry told ESPN about his talk with Durant. "And I respect KD. ... It's just you want to make sure somebody wants to be somewhere. Other than that, I'm not trying to convince anybody to be somewhere they don't want to be."
Durant and Curry will have a mini reunion in the Bay Area this weekend, when they play for "Shaq's OGs" in the All-Star Game.
Instead, the Warriors acquired Butler before the trade deadline and are 3-1 with him on board. Kerr has praised the energy Butler brings, and Draymond Green called him a "franchise changer" after their win over the Rockets on Thursday.
"I think it all worked out as it probably was supposed to," Kerr said to ESPN. "For Jimmy, it's a fresh start. For us, it's a different vibe, different look. Kevin didn't feel [a reunion], so it wouldn't have been healthy for him to come here or for us if he didn't want to be here.
"Obviously, we would've been thrilled with either one of them. But I think it all worked out as it was supposed to," Kerr continued.