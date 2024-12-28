Kings Insist 'No Malice' Intended With Awkward Timing of Firing Mike Brown Over Phone
The Sacramento Kings' decision to fire head coach Mike Brown on Friday sent shockwaves across the NBA world. How the Kings went about the move, though, brought the organization heaps of criticism, including from other head coaches across the league.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and current Denver Nuggets and former Kings coach Michael Malone all publicly criticized Brown's firing. Malone specifically called out the organization for the manner in which they fired Brown. The team shared the news over the phone while Brown was on the way to the airport to fly to Los Angeles for Sacramento's next game against the Lakers.
Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic chronicled Brown's final days with the Kings in a story published Saturday. Slater and Amick noted that their sources indicated the decision to fire Brown came from general manager Monte McNair. Many initially speculated the decision may have come straight from team owner Vivek Ranadivé, and Slater and Amick noted that ownership does have the "ultimate green light."
“This was a difficult decision, and I want to thank Mike for his many contributions to the organization,” McNair said in a statement late Friday.
Slater and Amick mentioned there was "no malice" intended with the timing or execution of the news.
"From the organization’s perspective, team sources said, there was no specific purpose or malice intended with the timing or execution," The Athletic wrote. "The decision to dismiss a head coach—one who leaves with more than $20 million guaranteed on an extension signed less than six months ago—comes attached to several necessary conversations and boxes to check. The ultimate green light from ownership didn’t arrive until the early afternoon, after the practice and before the flight."
Now, Doug Christie steps in as the Kings' new head coach on an interim basis. After a devastating loss to the Detroit Pistons, Brown's last game leading the team, the Kings fell to 13-18 on the season. The new era begins Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.
While the organization tries to clean up the current mess, they insist the decision to fire Brown and how they did so didn't come with any malicious intent.