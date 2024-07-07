SI

Kings Tried to Trade for Lauri Markkanen Before DeMar DeRozan, per Report

The Sacramento Kings landed DeRozan Saturday.

Josh Wilson

DeMar DeRozan and Lauri Markkanen were both Sacramento Kings targets
DeMar DeRozan and Lauri Markkanen were both Sacramento Kings targets / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Reportedly, the Sacramento Kings landed free agent DeMar DeRozan on Saturday night in a three-team sign-and-trade deal that involved the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Before the Kings honed in on DeRozan, they were in serious pursuit of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Slater reported that the Kings felt they gave the Jazz an offer that was enough in terms of draft picks to get Markkanen, but Utah, "didn't meet," a deadline the Kings gave Utah to respond. Instead, they pivoted to DeRozan.

The Kings protected Keegan Murray in discussions around Markkanen, according to the report.

Slater also described a sense of growing doubt among others in the league that the Jazz will trade Markkanen at all. Several interested teams have reportedly kept tabs on Markkanen, including the Warriors, who have made a substantial offer to no avail. Markkanen won Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023.

DeRozan was informally introduced to Kings fans Saturday at the team's California Classic debut tipping off summer league.

Sacramento sent Harrison Barnes out in the deal, effectively swapping him for DeRozan. Last year, Barnes averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

