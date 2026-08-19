3 Starting Lineup Options for Kings' 2026-27 Season

As the offseason continues on, it appears that the Sacramento Kings are done making drastic changes to their roster. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine were in trade rumors all summer, but both appear headed back to Sacramento for another season.

With that in mind, Doug Christie and the rest of the coaching staff will have to figure out how to manage a roster with a mix of young talent and veterans who aren't part of the team's future. That's easier said than done, but at least Christie will have options to play around with and a clear future star to build around in Darius Acuff Jr.

When it comes to the starters, there are a few different avenues the Kings could take, so let's explore some of their options for the starting unit.

Option 1: The Obvious One

Darius Acuff Jr, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Dec 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like the most obvious lineup out of all the Kings' options, giving the nod to the veterans on the team to get the first shot at the starting jobs. Lavine's role is still up in the air heading into the season, but putting him back in the starting lineup gives the Kings the best chance to allow him time to recoup his value for the trade deadline.

Pairing De'Andre Hunter and Keegan Murray as the two forwards would give the Kings the most size they've had on the wings in years, and surrounding Acuff with the four veterans would provide him the most support as he begins his NBA journey.

Option 2: The Big Lineup

Darius Acuff Jr, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, Domantas Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) runs up the court after a basket during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting a little more drastic with option two is subbing out LaVine for Maxime Raynaud. The Kings haven't promised LaVine any role, and bringing him off the bench is likely something they've considered with his departure nearing.

Raynaud is one of the Kings' future building blocks and coming off an All-Rookie season, so getting him into the starting lineup would help accelerate his development in his second season. There are questions around the pairing of him and Sabonis, especially on defense, but in a season where finding what works is more important than wins, now is the time for Christie to experiment.

Option 3: The Young(er) Guns

Darius Acuff Jr, Emanuel Sharp, Nique Clifford, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles the ball up the court after a steal during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last but not least, let's get even more drastic. There's no way this lineup would be used to start the season, but it's not out of the picture to imagine the Kings ending with these five as their starters. The trade deadline could drastically change the Kings' rotations, and Emanuel Sharp already looks like a draft day steal.

At some point, the Kings are going to have to drastically lean into their young players. We saw it last year due to injuries, and it feels like just a matter of time before we see it again in the 2026-27 season.

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