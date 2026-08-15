Projecting the Kings' Starting Lineup and Full Rotation for 2026-27 Season

The Sacramento Kings' roster for the 2026-27 season is nearly complete, with just one more signing left to get to the NBA-mandated minimum of 14 players under standard contracts. Regardless of who they sign to finish the offseason, though, their rotation is likely already set, with very few exceptions.

Even with one more move left to make, we can go ahead and look at what the Kings' starting lineup and rotation should look like this season.

Starting Lineup

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starting lineup: Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Four of the Kings' five starters for the 2026-27 season are obvious, with Hunter as an exception. The Kings will likely experiment with a few different forward combos, with the option to put in Maxime Raynaud or Precious Achiuwa at the power forward spot, which would also allow Murray to play his natural position of small forward.

In this lineup, the Kings will be leaning heavily on proven stars in Sabonis and LaVine, although both Acuff Jr. and Murray will be wildcards with the potential to take over the team.

With LaVine in a contract year and Sabonis reportedly bought into this new Kings look, we should expect both veteran stars to improve their play from last season and help Sacramento stay as competitive as possible. Especially if Acuff Jr. and Murray can live up to expectations, this starting lineup could be surprisingly effective.

To start the season, though, all eyes will be on Acuff Jr., the seventh-overall pick in the draft. Sure, the veterans will do their thing, but everyone is eager to see if the Arkansas product can actually be the Kings' new franchise point guard.

Bench Rotation

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks with guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected second unit: Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Alex Karaban, Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud

The bench is much harder to project, as the Kings really have 12 guys they would like to get in the rotation, but we likely won't see 12 players touch the floor every game. Still, this is a solid go-to second unit, with no glaring weaknesses.

Monk and Clifford provide some versatility in the backcourt, especially if the latter can take a much-needed sophomore jump. There are some fans calling for the Kings to add a backup ball-handler behind Acuff Jr., but for now, Monk can certainly fill that role.

The forward duo of Karaban and Achiuwa is the only position that does not have any competition, as Sacramento's only other backup forward is Jonathan Mogbo, who is on a two-way contract. It will be interesting to see how Karaban's game translates to the NBA level, but luckily, we know what we are getting out of Achiuwa.

The center spot is certainly up for grabs. While Raynaud is coming off an All-Rookie campaign, Dylan Cardwell could be a better fit for this Kings rotation as an elite rim protector. We will see how that young center battle shakes out, but ideally, Doug Christie can find ways to get both of them on the court.

While those five make up the Kings' most likely bench unit, we should see both Cardwell and Emanuel Sharp get their fair share of minutes this season. Whether that means Christie sacrifices other players' spots in the lineup or tries to run a 12-man rotation, it would be shocking if they did not get the opportunities they deserve.

Other guys, like Daeqwon Plowden and the Kings' two-way players—Jonathan Mogbo and Adam Flagler—will have a much tougher time finding minutes in the rotation.

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