Domantas Sabonis' Big Offseason Decision Casts Doubt on Kings Future

It is no secret that Domantas Sabonis’ time as a Sacramento King is coming close to ending. The former All-Star big man arrived in Sacramento at the 2021-22 trade deadline, as part of a shocking trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers.

Haliburton has since blossomed into a superstar in Indiana, leading them to the 2024 NBA Finals before tearing his Achilles. He looks to return from that injury this season, and is set to lead a competitive Pacers squad for years to come.

Sabonis, on the other hand, is reportedly looking for a new team. Brian Windhorst explained some of the context that shows Sacramento’s big is looking elsewhere.

“I do think it’s somewhat interesting that he changed agents this offseason. He hired Aaron Mintz from CAA. This last year, Mintz and his group executed the trade for Trae Young away from Atlanta. They executed the trade for Walker Kessler away from [the Jazz]. Domantas Sabonis just hired him. At the risk of parodying myself, why would he do that?”

Brian Windhorst with an interesting mention about Domantas Sabonis:



" I do think its somewhat interesting that he changed agents this offseason. He hired Aaron Mintz from CAA. This last year Mintz executed the trade for Trae Young away from Atlanta. Walker Kessler trade away… pic.twitter.com/L9gegmLmfJ — JayTakes (@SportsWithJay0) September 1, 2026

We addressed Sabonis changing his representation when we discussed his contract situation last month, but Windhorst raises another interesting angle. Mintz is one of the better-known agents in the league, and has helped some high-profile players change teams at a time when mobility is pretty difficult.

The Kessler situation is distinguishable because he was a restricted free agent moving via sign-and-trade. The Young trade, though, came from a situation very similar to where Sabonis and the Kings are now. This was likely a huge feather in Mintz’s cap when convincing Sabonis to come aboard.

Mintz's Reputation

Dec 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For comparison: Young’s time in Atlanta had pretty clearly come to an end, and both sides knew it was best to move on. Young is undoubtedly a talented offensive player, but comes with clear limitations - both in the other elements of his game and his contract. Young had two years (second year PO) and $95M left on his designated rookie extension when traded.

So, Young’s market was limited to teams that could (1) fit Young’s ball-dominant offense and limited defense into their scheme, and (2) fit his large salary into their cap sheet. Atlanta ultimately traded Young to the Washington Wizards for C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert, with no draft compensation attached.

Like Young, Sabonis is clearly a talented offensive player who needs a unique system to let him thrive as a playmaker. He is also limited defensively and is set to make ~$91M over the next two seasons. So, Sabonis’s market - like Young’s was - is confined to teams that can (1) make up for a non-rim-protecting, non-shooting big, and (2) fit Sabonis’s salary on their cap sheet.

When looking at it through this lens, the cold market makes sense. Sacramento shopped Sabonis at the deadline (and likely again this summer), but has not been able to find a taker at their asking price. Going with an agent who was able to navigate this situation with Young last season is good business by Sabonis.

On top of helping construct the trade for Young, Mintz then got Young paid. Washington signed Young to a 4-year, $212M max contract this summer. So, to recap: Mintz helped Young - a player with next to no trade market - get to a new team, then got that same player three more years of max-level salary there.

Sabonis is currently extension-eligible, but that does not mean much. Anthony Slater reported that “offering a new contract isn’t being explored” by the Kings right now. If Sabonis needed any more reason to like what Mintz offers, getting Young paid after the trade is the icing on the cake.

Overall, Windhorst did not reveal any breaking news. Sacramento has been trying to trade Sabonis, and Sabonis probably wants to go to a more competitive team as he enters his 30s. Mintz’s track record is as good as Sabonis could have found to do that. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming months.

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