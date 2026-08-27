The One Kings Star Most Likely to Be Traded During 2026-27 Season

The Sacramento Kings have gotten through the 2026 offseason without any major trades. Their only notable deal was sending former lottery pick Devin Carter to the Atlanta Hawks, with another minor move to trade for another first-round pick on draft night to select Alex Karaban.

Sure, the Kings waived DeMar DeRozan, but overall, they kept their core intact. There was certainly some speculation that the Kings would try to trade Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine this offseason, but they could not move either. However, things could certainly be different during the regular season.

While they did not have much luck on the trade market over the summer, talks are likely to heat up again ahead of February's trade deadline, with one Kings star certain to be on the block.

Why Sabonis could be traded

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabonis, 30, has been on Sacramento's trade block for a while now. There was plenty of talk about him getting moved at the 2026 trade deadline, with teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards showing interest, but the Kings were unable to move him.

The Kings had the same issue of finding a reliable trade partner for Sabonis this offseason, but we can already expect to see similar trade rumors throughout the 2026-27 season. If any Kings player gets dealt at the 2027 trade deadline, Sabonis seems like the most likely.

The Hornets and Kings have discussed a trade centered around Domantas Sabonis, per @sam_amick



“Per league sources, Sacramento and Charlotte have had recent talks about Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. While a deal is not imminent and appears unlikely before the June 23 draft,… pic.twitter.com/M0rMGfoncL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 10, 2026

Sabonis has two years left on his contract and is owed $45.5 million this season and $48.6 million the next. While that seems like a hefty contract, he is barely a top-ten highest-paid big man in the NBA, despite being one of the best when healthy.

If Sabonis is able to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign to showcase his consistent dominance, we will be a prime trade asset by February. Rival teams will not have much worry about his contract if he is playing at a high level and healthy. While he still might not be as valuable as the Kings wish he was, he should at least be tradeable, especially compared to last season's trade deadline and this summer.

What happens if the Kings trade Sabonis

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with center Dylan Cardwell (32) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is some value to the Kings keeping Sabonis, especially as a veteran big man to make Darius Acuff Jr.'s life easier during his rookie season, they already have their center position figured out for the post-Sabonis era.

The Kings walked out of the 2025 NBA Draft with Maxime Raynaud in the second round and Dylan Cardwell as an undrafted free agent. Raynaud made the most of Sabonis's extended injury absences, ultimately earning All-Rookie honors, while Cardwell showed how valuable he is as a rim-protector, something the Kings lack in both Sabonis and Raynaud.

Not to say either young big man will pan out to be as good as Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, but they better fit the Kings' rebuilding timeline.

If the Kings can get any valuable asset in exchange for Sabonis, they need to jump on the opportunity, and there is reason to believe the 2026-27 season will finally be their chance.

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