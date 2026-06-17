Kings Host Intriguing 2nd-Round Targets In New Wave of Pre-Draft Workouts

With just one week left until the NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings have announced another group of prospects coming in to work out:

G Milos Uzan, Houston

G Tre Donaldson, Miami

G Corey Camper, Nevada

F Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

C Micah Handlogten, Florida

C Graham Ike, Gonzaga

The Sacramento Kings will hold a pre-draft workout Wednesday with the following players:



Milos Uzan (Houston), G

Tre Donaldson (Miami), G

Corey Camper (Nevada), G

Aaron Nkrumah (Tennessee State), F

Micah Handlogten (Florida), C

Graham Ike (Gonzaga), C — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 16, 2026

Unsurprisingly, no candidates for the 7th pick here. Those workouts have clearly been confined to no-press, private sessions. Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings have both reportedly had private workouts with the Kings.

There is still plenty of talent in this group, though. Sacramento continues the good work they have done in bringing in interesting candidates for their second-round picks.

Update-NBA Draft 2026 Consensus Big Board: Week to go.



Here are the top 100 prospects via 31 public big boards and mock drafts from professionals and hobbyists, including my own. This is a snapshot of how the community views the 2026 NBA Draft cohort. pic.twitter.com/Lyc0y4J06T — Nathaniel Miller (@OranjeGuerrero) June 15, 2026

Who Are These Prospects?

Milos Uzan shared the backcourt with Flemings at Houston this season, scoring 11.1 PPG, adding 2.7 RPG and 4.1 APG on 38/34.3/74.1 splits. Uzan spent his last two seasons with Kelvin Sampson and Houston after transferring from Oklahoma.

Simply put, Uzan plays like a classic Houston guy. He is very physical for his position, has a very high motor (particularly on defense), and does not get sped up very easily. Whether these skills translate to an NBA career will largely depend on how his outside shot develops.

Aaron Nkrumah, the 48th-ranked prospect on the consensus big board, presents a wing option with a strong trajectory that was probably overlooked by some because of where he played. Nkrumah began his collegiate career at Division 3 Worcester State before transferring to Tennessee State for his last two seasons. TSU made the tournament, but was not on the national stage much before then.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Aaron Nkrumah (30) looks on against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

However, Nkrumah has consistently improved in each of his college seasons, culminating in winning the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while scoring 17.7 PPG and leading TSU to the NCAA tournament this season. Given his steady, sustained trajectory, he is certainly worth a look in the second round.

Graham Ike had a great college career, consistently posting strong numbers for good Gonzaga teams, headlined by a Third Team All-American finish this season. The size and rebounding immediately pop. Those, paired with strong playmaking numbers for his size, should lead to a higher draft position.

The downside to Ike is that there is still much to be desired on the defensive end. Regardless, Ike would bring an exciting jolt of playmaking into a frontcourt that could be losing Domantas Sabonis soon.

Micah Handlogten is a very interesting name. Handlogten started over both Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh in 2024. Injuries limited Handgloten to 16 names in 2025, opening the door for Caraban and Haugh. The duo ran with the opportunities while helping Florida to a championship.

WHAT A SEQUENCE FROM MICAH HANDLOGTEN pic.twitter.com/PKF8cc2Yq3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2026

Handlogten played just 15 MPG behind Condon and Haugh this season as well, so his counting stats were pedestrian. However, his stats per 100 possessions were back to pre-injury levels. If a team thinks they can get similar production at the NBA level, he could easily return value wherever he is taken - second round or UDFA.

Corey Camper has had a Nkrumah-like trajectory, steadily improving each season. After two junior college seasons, his scoring average has gone from 8.4 to 10.6 in two seasons at UTEP to 16.6 in his senior season at Nevada.

Camper shot 39.9% from three this season, and is big enough (6’5") to defend (smaller) NBA wings. Most of his looks were not self-created, so he could be a complementary rotation piece at the next level.

Intrigued by Nevada’s Corey Camper Jr. as an UDFA target this June



Having a breakout season averaging 17/4/2 on 46/43/78 splits. Strong off-ball scorer who can shoot off movement and attack closeouts. Solid decision maker—carrying a 1.76 ast:tov.



Interesting flashes 📸 pic.twitter.com/S63c67Dscw — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) March 6, 2026

Tre Donaldson is another seasoned college player, spending two seasons at Auburn before breaking out at Michigan in 2024-25. He then transferred to Miami, where his ascension continued. Donaldson put up 16.4/3.6/5.7 while leading Miami to the tournament.

The NBA draft is now just one week away. Sacramento has done plenty of homework on prospects that will be there for them in the second round and potentially as UDFAs. Here’s hoping they are able to capitalize on those later picks and UDFAs as well as they did last year.

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