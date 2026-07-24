Darius Acuff Jr.'s Relationship With GM Scott Perry Should Have Kings Excited

The Sacramento Kings drafted Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, and it is obvious that the franchise has high hopes for the Arkansas Razorbacks product. Acuff Jr., 19, is a high-level offensive talent and has the tools to be Sacramento's franchise point guard, and that is likely exactly what GM Scott Perry envisions.

In a recent interview with ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Acuff Jr. dove into his relationship with Perry and how much faith the Kings' general manager has in him ahead of his rookie year.

“My relationship couldn't be better with [Perry],” Acuff Jr. said. “Scott is my guy, and he's instilled a lot of confidence in me even before the Kings drafted me. That first meeting, he told me how great I could be. He shows a lot of love all the time, but he also wants the very best for me. I can feel his confidence in me, and it's comforting to know how much trust he has in me to help lead the franchise into the future.”

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kings fans should be excited that Perry has such high hopes for Acuff Jr., especially considering six players were drafted ahead of him. Even after falling to the seventh spot in the lottery, the Kings landed the exact player they wanted and have hopefully found their next franchise star in the process.

Perry believes in Acuff Jr., but challenges him to be better

Of course, it is great for Perry to have such faith in Acuff Jr., even since before they drafted him, but he still needs to challenge the 19-year-old to live up to the hype.

“At the same time, he won't sugarcoat things with me, and as good as he thinks I am now, he's already talked with me about ways to get better," Acuff Jr. continued. "As reassuring as it is to hear how much he already loves my game, the thing I love about my relationship with Scott is that he's already challenging me to get better. That's what I like about him the most.”

Darius Acuff Jr. (19.0 PPG, 5.3 APG) played in his @SacramentoKings threads for the 1st time at NBA Summer League!



"5ive" aka @Dariusacuff5 is ready to shine in Sac-Town 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PjvNDRkb2p — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2026

For such an incredible offensive talent, Acuff Jr. obviously has the potential to help the Kings return to relevancy. Sure, he has some defensive concerns, but Perry has already assured that he knows that will not matter in the long run, as long as Acuff Jr. puts in the work.

"I see a lot of growth potential [defensively] for sure," Perry told NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason about Acuff Jr. last week. "... So now what he'll quickly learn and understand at this level: the guys he's playing against night in and night out, he has to get better. And what we bank on and what I know he has inside of him is that competitive nature. He will not want to be the weak link defensively for a team."

Scott Perry explained to @DeuceMason why he isn't too concerned about Darius Acuff Jr.'s defense 💪 pic.twitter.com/J9Nr7gbtMP — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 17, 2026

Why this relationship matters

While some Kings fans are on the fence about Acuff Jr.'s potential to lead the franchise, they should feel much more confident with how Perry views the rookie.

Perry's confidence in Acuff Jr. should bleed through the franchise, and if the 19-year-old is already feeling that support from the front office, he will have every opportunity to improve, learn, and grow as their lead guard.

There are always a handful of top prospects in every draft that never get a real shot to live up to their potential. Sure, it will take a lot for Acuff Jr. to get there, but there is no doubt that he will get the opportunity he needs.

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