Kings Injury Report: Malik Monk's Updated Status vs. Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings were taken down in their 2026-27 season opener by the L.A. Clippers, now suffering six consecutive losses, counting their winless five-game preseason slate. This Kings team is obviously not built for sustainable success, but we can hope to see them at least match their 22-win total from last season.

On Friday night, they will have a chance to pick up their first win of the season in front of their home crowd. The Kings are gearing up to host the Portland Trail Blazers, who handily beat the Phoenix Suns in their season opener. It will be far from an easy game for the Kings, but it is one that should be winnable.

In their season opener, the Kings were playing without four key players, so let's take a look at whether things will be different against Portland.

Kings injury report

Oct 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks on from the bench during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing all five preseason games and Wednesday's opener, Malik Monk could finally return to action for the Kings. Three Kings have been ruled out for Friday's contest, but Monk has been upgraded to probable. A full look at their injury report:

Malik Monk - PROBABLE (left ankle soreness)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left calf strain)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

Seeing Cardwell, Raynaud, and Simmons ruled out is no surprise, so let's focus on Monk. The 28-year-old guard could suit up, and his presence would be vital to the Kings pulling out a win.

In their season opener, the Kings' offense was stagnant, especially in the second unit. The Kings struggled to get good looks from deep, and having Monk available would immediately help. The 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up knows how to pressure defenses at all three levels while being a surprisingly impactful playmaker.

The Kings do not have a real backup point guard when Monk is sidelined, with Nique Clifford taking that responsibility on opening night, so having him in the lineup could be an underrated game-changer.

Trail Blazers injury report

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) walks off the court after participating in warm ups before playing against the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings will be at an obvious disadvantage against the Trail Blazers on Friday. While Portland is not at full strength, they are pretty close, with Shaedon Sharpe as the only notable absence. Their full injury report:

Branden Carlson - OUT (concussion protocol)

Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (right meniscus surgery)

Chris Youngblood - OUT (left ankle soreness)

The Trail Blazers have a new look this season, headlined by the acquisition of Ja Morant. In their season opener, their starting lineup of Morant, Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan really shined, and the Kings will likely have trouble keeping up with them.

The Kings will need their entire team clicking on Friday night to secure their first win of the season, and we can hope they make the most of their home-court advantage. All things considered, the Kings have a fairly easy start to their 2026-27 schedule, so they need to string together some wins now before things get tough.

The Kings and Blazers are set to tip-off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

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