Latest Haliburton Story Is Perfect Reminder For Kings New Front Office

The Sacramento Kings are entering the exciting stages of their rebuild with the addition of Darius Acuff Jr , but that doesn't mean that reminders of what could have been won't continue to pop up from time to time, especially with Tyrese Haliburton making his return to the court after missing last season.

The Kings infamously traded Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis in a trade that continues to be looked at sideways, and even more so now that the Kings are attempting to move off Sabonis' large contract as they reshape the roster.

It's been four and a half years since the blockbuster deal that shifted both the Kings and Pacers franchises, and while many Kings fans have moved on, the connection between Sacramento and Haliburton continues.

Haliburton joined the Numbers On The Board podcast and brought up old wounds once more, telling a story of what he was being told by the Kings while he was still in Sacramento.

“They were telling me after my rookie year ‘Hey man you’re gonna be here awhile, you should look into buying a house’, I was like ‘I’m good, I’m good, I don’t gotta worry bout nothin’.”

Tyrese Haliburton says the Kings told him to buy a house in Sacramento after his rookie season because he’d “be there awhile”:



“They were telling me after my rookie year ‘Hey man you’re gonna be here awhile, you should look into buying a house’, I was like ‘I’m good, I’m good,… pic.twitter.com/QmIhMlOC1l — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 17, 2026

There's a reason that Haliburton was so hurt by the trade, as it shook him when it happened and took him by surprise. It would have been one thing for the team not to give him direction on where he stood within the organization and then trade him, but to tell him to look at houses and then move him in a surprise trade is even worse, even four and a half years later.

A New Regime

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Kings fans is that the previous front office that led the team at the time is no longer around. Monte McNair and the rest of the front office have been replaced by Scott Perry, and while we wait for on-court results, all indications are that Perry brings more stability and leadership than McNair did to the organization.

There's no going back and changing history for the Kings, but they can learn from their past mistakes. Accuf has a chance to come in and be the team's next star, even more so than Haliburton. Luckily for Acuff, he doesn't have the same positional battle with De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell that Haliburton had.

But from a team-building and communication standpoint, the Kings will have to be clear and honest with Acuff about their plans. The worst possible outcome for the Kings would be for Acuff to be as good, or better, than expected, and then force his way out of Sacramento in a few years. The Kings trading Acuff would be even more shocking than the Haliburton trade and set them back to the beginning once more.

Perry seems like he has all the right building blocks in place; now he just has to make sure they stay steady and keep Sacramento from reverting to their old ways. That may be easier said than done, though, knowing the Kings.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.