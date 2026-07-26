One Stat Shows Why Acuff and LaVine Could Be a Dynamic Duo

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2026-27 season with little to no expectations, and while the infusion of Darius Acuff Jr. is sure to help from a talent and excitement standpoint, there are still numerous questions surrounding the team coming off a disappointing 22-win season.

One of the biggest questions continues to be what the Kings are going to do with their veteran players as they shift their focus even more to the young guys, but all indications are that Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk will all be back in Sacramento once again next season.

The vets may not be part of the Kings' long-term plans, but that doesn't mean they can't help Sacramento collect more wins this year, which is going to be important with the new NBA lottery rules if the Kings want to stay out of the new relegation zone. And while a backcourt of Acuff and LaVine could potentially be the worst defensive backcourt in the league, they also have the potential to be one of the best offensive guard pairings in the league.

Acuff's Passing, LaVine's Shooting

Jan 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into Summer League, everyone knew that Acuff was one of the best offensive prospects in the draft, but what really stood out in the exhibition games was his ability to pass and set up his teammates. He didn't get much help with them knocking down the open looks he created, but Acuff was consistently a step ahead of the defense and making passes to create great looks. And it's hard to find someone who is a better shooter, especially on those great looks, than LaVine.

When LaVine is able to get wide-open looks from three, he's one of the best in the league at taking advantage of the opportunity. Last year, he shot 46.5% on his 'Wide-Open' three-point attempts, which the NBA stats page defines as attempts where the defender is more than six feet away. And it wasn't just last year that LaVine shot at the high clip on those great looks.

2025-26: 46.5%

2024-25: 48.9%

2023-24: 34%

2022-23: 46.8%

2021-22: 46.4%

2020-21: 51.3%

Outside of the 2023-24 season, where LaVine dealt with injuries and only played 25 games, the All-Star shooting guard has shot in the high 40's and even 50% range on his wide-open threes.

The problem last year for the Kings was that LaVine only attempted 2.2 wide-open threes per contest. The majority of his looks were 'Open' (closest defender within 4-6 feet), with 3.5 attempts per game. He made these at an expectedly lower clip of 35.6%.

If the Kings are going to surprise everyone and shock the NBA world, getting LaVine more of these wide-open looks would go a long way to help them win more games. That's always going to be easier said than done, as defenses generally key in on LaVine's shooting at the top of their game plans. Thinking back to LaVine's best years in Chicago, he thrived when he was paired with a healthy Lonzo Ball.

Acuff may not be quite as prolific a passer as Ball, but Summer League showed he could open up LaVine's game in a similar way. And even though LaVine may not be part of the Kings' long-term plans, the better he plays, the easier he should be to trade at the deadline. At the very least, the two could be incredibly fun to watch on the offensive side of the ball, and we can all close our eyes when they go back on defense.

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