Projecting the Kings' Ideal Starting Lineup in Three Years

It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings are in a rebuild. Coming off a 22-win season, it would be more shameful if the franchise were unaware that they need to reset. Fortunately, they jumpstarted the rebuild by revamping their young core around seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., and now we can confidently look ahead to the future.

Ideally, the Kings are also able to add a couple more top prospects over the next few years. Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt are among the prospects on their radar for the 2027 NBA Draft, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and CJ Rosser are among the top names in 2028.

However, for now, we will just focus on the guys currently on the roster. What should they hope their starting lineup looks like in three years, when this rebuild should be shifting toward a competitive reality?

Projected starting lineup in three years

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By 2029-30, we can hope the Kings' current young core remains their main focus. Of course, there will be some roster shifts, but as long as everyone develops as expected, they could have a serious team.

Projected starting lineup: Darius Acuff Jr., Emanuel Sharp, Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell

Sure, there are some immediate question marks with this lineup, but in the long-term, they should be cleared up. Can the Kings' 2026 second-round pick, Emanuel Sharp, ultimately find a starting spot in Sacramento? With his potential to be a legitimate 3-and-D threat, he could be the perfect backcourt partner for Acuff Jr. for the future.

Can Maxime Raynaud be a long-term power forward? Raynaud is coming off an All-Rookie season as the Kings' center, but the team might want him to transition to more of a power forward role in the future so he can play alongside Dylan Cardwell. Raynaud can be a Domantas Sabonis-like offensive hub in the frontcourt, especially if he continues to improve his jump shot, while Cardwell is the elite rim-protector and rebounder they need in the paint.

Dylan Cardwell undrafted rookie defensive tape https://t.co/h6BnTsW40y pic.twitter.com/nYkoRgvo8W — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) June 17, 2026

Some other currently-rostered candidates to start are Nique Clifford, Alex Karaban, and Precious Achiuwa, if he re-signs after his two-year contract expires. However, based on fit around shoo-in starters Darius Acuff Jr. and Keegan Murray, it would be great to see Sharp, Raynaud, and Cardwell develop enough to start alongside them.

The future weighs on Acuff Jr.

Of course, the Kings' rebuild only works if Acuff Jr. pans out as their franchise point guard. They have some promising young pieces around him, but they need their seventh-overall pick in this year's draft to be a hit.

With De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan out of Sacramento, and Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis likely to join them as former Kings soon, the tide is turning toward this young core. Sure, they can look forward to guys like Clifford, Sharp, Raynaud, Karaban, and Cardwell, but they need Acuff Jr. to turn into the star point guard they know he can be, or the group of role players they have will feel useless.

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