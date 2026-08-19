Why the Kings Are Done Searching for a Star on the Trade Market

The Sacramento Kings have been involved in plenty of trade rumors over the past year or two. While nothing crazy has come to fruition, except when they swapped De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine in 2025, their mindset has been made clear.

As recently as this offseason, the Kings have been rumored to have interest in All-Stars like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, and Jalen Duren, but we can assume they are done chasing stars.

The Kings are rebuilding now, and if they make a big splash on the trade market, it will be to part with one of their veterans, Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine, rather than bring in more star-caliber talent in an attempt to compete now.

Kings are building around their young core

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sabonis, LaVine, Malik Monk, and De'Andre Hunter as clear exceptions, the Kings likely do not want to mess with their core just yet. They have put together a solid young core, led by Darius Acuff Jr., Keegan Murray, and Maxime Raynaud, with other key contributors Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp.

The Kings are no longer in a position where it would be beneficial to trade for a star. Sure, they could try to build an interesting core of Acuff Jr., Sabonis, Murray, and whichever star catches their eye, but what's the benefit? To inch closer to a playoff spot without actually being a serious contender?

The Kings are much better off waiting out their rebuild at this point, and we should see these trade rumors involving big-name stars quiet down over the next couple of years. Once the Kings let their young core develop and hopefully add some more talented guys through the next couple of drafts, then we could see them get involved in the star trade market again.

For now, though, the focus is on the new-look young core, as even Sabonis and LaVine are expected to take a backseat as the franchise shifts toward the future.

Kings have their next star already

Darius Acuff Jr. (19.0 PPG, 5.3 APG) played in his @SacramentoKings threads for the 1st time at NBA Summer League!



"5ive" aka @Dariusacuff5 is ready to shine in Sac-Town 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PjvNDRkb2p — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2026

Before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Kings were heavily involved in trade rumors for star point guards. Ja Morant, who was ultimately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and LaMelo Ball, who got shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves, were the two names most commonly linked to Sacramento's search for a lead guard.

Of course, though, the Kings went in a different direction. With the seventh-overall pick in this year's draft, they found their next franchise point guard in Darius Acuff Jr., and this addition should have fans much more excited about the future than Morant or Ball would.

If things play out as the Kings hope, Acuff Jr. will be the star this franchise has been missing since trading away Fox. Down the line, the Kings could look to pair Acuff Jr. with a more proven star via trade, but for now, they will simply wait out his development.

Not to mention, they can also hope that their other young guys can develop into star-like talents. Maxime Raynaud is already the most accomplished young player in Sacramento after his All-Rookie selection, while Keegan Murray seems to have the potential to be a two-way star.

All in all, the Kings should be in no rush to trade for another star, as letting their young core develop and taking things slowly is the best course of action.

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