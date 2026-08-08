Sacramento Kings' Most Likely Final Move This Offseason

For the most part, the Sacramento Kings are done with the 2026 offseason. They added three high-level rookies, headlined by seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., traded away young guard Devin Carter, waived DeMar DeRozan, and re-signed Precious Achiuwa.

While it feels like their offseason is over, the Kings are not quite ready to head into the 2026-27 season. The Kings have just 13 players under standard contracts, meaning they have to sign at least one more player before the season starts. Once they fill their 14th roster spot, then we can assume they are done, with the front office likely to leave one spot open to start the season.

Here we will look at a few of the Kings' most likely options for their final move of the offseason, and which I think will actually happen.

Option 1: Sign a veteran point guard

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' only real roster hole is their point guard position. While they have an influx of guards in general, they lack a real ball-handler behind Acuff. The Kings were recently mentioned as a landing spot for Russell Westbrook, setting up a potential reunion, despite an expectation that he was on his way out of Sacramento after his debut season with the franchise in 2025-26.

Westbrook is an obvious target for the Kings, as he would be the perfect veteran presence for their new franchise point guard, but there is some doubt about the 37-year-old actually returning to Sacramento.

The Kings were also linked to Victor Oladipo, who has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season. While that is not as enticing an idea, the Kings' goal of adding a veteran guard to the roster is clear.

Option 2: Take a flyer on a young free agent

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, it seems much more valuable to add a veteran leader like Westbrook, but the Kings could also cater more to their rebuild by signing a younger free agent.

There are several options here to monitor, with guys like Brandon Williams (26), Ochai Agbaji (26), MarJon Beauchamp (25), David Roddy (25), and Keshad Johnson (25) worth keeping an eye on. Of course, this all depends on which position the Kings feel is the most necessary to fill, but they should have options for any scenario.

Granted, there are even more young free agents available who would be much better suited for a two-way contract, which takes us to the Kings' most likely scenario.

Most likely move: Elevate Jonathan Mogbo

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during a stop in play against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings made a great decision to pick up Jonathan Mogbo in free agency this offseason, but signed the former Toronto Raptors forward to a two-way contract. Mogbo, 24, has the tools to be a productive NBA forward, as he showed in Toronto as a rookie, but will be limited to just 50 regular season appearances for the Kings if he stays on a two-way deal.

It would make a ton of sense for the Kings to simply elevate Mogbo to a standard deal, as they could use the forward depth and then fill his two-way spot with another young player. Mogbo is a versatile forward who can make a difference on both sides of the ball when given the opportunity, although the franchise might want to see him prove it in the G League first.

The Kings' most impactful move would probably be to bring back Westbrook, but their most likely final move of the offseason is to elevate Mogbo rather than bring in a new face.

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