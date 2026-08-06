Why the Kings Must Consider Bringing Back Russell Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings have just 13 players on standard contracts as we inch closer to the 2026-27 season, meaning they need to sign at least one more player this offseason. The Kings practically have their rotation figured out already, despite the two open roster spots, but adding another veteran into the mix certainly wouldn't hurt.

ESPN's Anthony Slater and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer both reported this week that the Kings have registered interest in Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo as they look to add a veteran guard to fill their 14th roster spot.

"The Kings still have an open roster spot and have had discussions with guards Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo about filling it, league sources said," Slater wrote.

"Westbrook averaged 29 minutes in 64 games for the Kings a season ago. Perry said the former league MVP 'outplayed' the minimum contract Sacramento can offer him, so it remains to be seen whether Westbrook would desire a reunion and a presumably smaller role behind Acuff. The Kings, however, value Westbrook's serious, disciplined approach and believe his work habits and mindset could benefit Acuff's growth."

Kings are weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook or signing Victor Oladipo, per @TheSteinLine, @JakeLFischer.



Sacramento covets a veteran guard to mentor Darius Acuff Jr. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) August 4, 2026

It seemed unlikely that the Kings would bring back Westbrook this offseason, who is still a restricted free agent, but the NBA offseason is always changing. The 37-year-old point guard might be nearing the end of his career, and it shows as virtually no teams across the league show interest in him for the second straight offseason, but the Kings could certainly use him again.

Why the Kings should want Westbrook back

Of course, I can understand why some fans flinch at the idea of bringing back Westbrook. He is aging and needs the ball in his hands to make plays, but his strengths seem to outweigh his weaknesses.

Westbrook is a high-energy player and one of the hardest workers in the NBA, making him one of the most valuable veteran presences possible. The Kings are not only searching for a backup ball-handler, but they want a veteran who Darius Acuff Jr. can learn from during his rookie year. Who better than Westbrook?

Last season, the Kings' rookies raved about Westbrook as a leader and veteran presence, and obviously, he would have a similar impact on this year's rookies. Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp could all learn from Westbrook, while he can continue to take the rising sophomores under his wing as they develop.

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to guard Russell Westbrook (18) against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Kings want to make the most of Acuff Jr.'s rookie year and best set him up for success in the long run, playing a season with Westbrook could be very beneficial. Westbrook is a former MVP and nine-time All-Star, while being a vocal leader and dedicated to his craft. It really should be a no-brainer to re-sign Westbrook, and as the offseason drags along without the Kings filling their 14th roster spot, it becomes more likely that we see a reunion in Sacramento.

Of course, the Kings would not bring back Westbrook to lead their offense, as he ended up doing last season. In a simple backup role as Acuff Jr.'s mentor, Westbrook could be very impactful for the Kings.

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