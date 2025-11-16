4x NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins Shares Harsh Truth About Kings

After suffering six consecutive losses, the Sacramento Kings have fallen to 3-10 through 13 games, and are officially on pace for their second-worst season in franchise history. The bright side? The Kings are tracking to land a top pick in the highly-touted 2026 NBA Draft. However, is the management in Sacramento good enough to make the most of that situation anyway?

Former Kings star and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins recently called out the franchise, saying things will stay at this level unless bigger changes are made.

"I'm just gonna keep the facts, the facts. It's bad. It's been bad. It's probably going to continue to be bad unless some things change at the top," Cousins said about the Kings on the Run It Back show. "I don't know what else to say. I can't sugarcoat it."

The Kings completely re-tooled the front office this offseason, headlined by the addition of new general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager BJ Armstrong, but fans are simply waiting for a change to be made at the ownership level, which is what Cousins suggests as well.

Cousins also believes that the Kings missed their chance to start a rebuild last season by trying to get win-now assets in return for De'Aaron Fox.

"I mean, when you got rid of Fox, that was a time to start the rebuild," Cousins said. "They tried to keep it afloat, thought they had a good team to just add a couple of pieces and keep moving forward. But that's just not the case."

Cousins shouts out the Kings fanbase

Despite having strong feelings toward the franchise that drafted him fifth overall in 2010, Cousins has plenty of love for the Kings' fanbase.

"I love the Kings' fanbase. That's a real fanbase to me. Great fans. They stick with you through thick and thin," Cousins continued. "Obviously, they're good fans. It's been 20 years of losing, and they're still filling the building. It shows you how much support these fans have for this team. All they're looking for is a winning product."

Cousins seems to feel bad for Kings fans, as every year they are there to support the team, but every year they get let down. Cousins had some incredible years in Sacramento, but zero playoff appearances through six seasons amounted to an abrupt breakup in 2017.

Outside of the "Beam Team" season in 2022-23, the Kings have seen minimal success over the last two decades. While Cousins made it clear that he does not want to be so negative about his former team, he is simply sharing the harsh truth.

And, until more significant changes are made, potentially at the ownership level, the Kings will likely continue this depressing trend.

