Kings GM Offers Hope to Fans Amid Disastrous Season

The Sacramento Kings have won just seven of their first 30 games of the 2025-26 season, and as things continue to go south, fans are simply wondering what's next.

The majority of the Kings' fanbase simply wants the franchise to enter a rebuild rather than attempting to compete with aging veterans, and with the trade deadline approaching, that could be the route the front office takes.

On a recent appearance on the Hoop Genius Podcast, Kings general manager Scott Perry talked about how the Kings are in the "early stages" of the rebuild process.

"All I've ever talked about is that we've got to have some patience and we've got to be prudent throughout this process," Perry said. "So, for however long it's going to take to build a sustainable winner, that’s the focus. Where we're at in the early process now—really just trying to establish a foundation, an organizational foundation about what we’re going to be about."

Kings fans need to be patient

After the Kings parted ways with Monte McNair, it was no secret that this new GM position was not a desirable one. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has been known to have far too much control in the organization, and the Kings' roster is in such a bad spot that it makes the job incredibly challenging for any GM who were to come in. Luckily, Perry seems to be the right man for the job.

No GM in the world could have come in and fixed the Kings in a year, as all Perry can do is kickstart the rebuild process. However, first, Perry is trying to build a foundation.

"Being out for a few years gave me a chance to really study winning organizations—not just in basketball, but in football, baseball, whatever. And a lot of them had the following traits: competitive, tough, team-oriented, professional, accountable, and disciplined. We're looking for our entire organization to mirror those pillars," Perry said.

What about the on-court product?

Perry and head coach Doug Christie seem to be on the same page about what this team needs, as the veteran GM outlined what they are looking for on the court.

"From a playing standpoint, we want to be a team that's going to defend, rebound, and share the basketball," Perry continued. "Play with great energy and pace. That's what we're going to be building toward."

"Ownership and I are completely aligned in terms of how we're going to go about doing this, and they've been extremely supportive."

The Kings are certainly in an unfavorable spot as they continue to struggle, but this season's trade deadline could significantly alter the outlook of the franchise. Of course, ideally, Perry does what he can to trade away their aging stars, but with minimal trade value, there is no telling how they will approach the deadline.

