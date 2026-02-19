De'Andre Hunter Speaks on Recovery, Strong Pairing with Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings received a flurry of news today. From Keegan Murray's expected return to action and Domantas Sabonis undergoing season-ending surgery , it was a big day for the team sitting last in the NBA standings. Even Dylan Cardwell is set to miss an extended amount of time after injuring himself during practice.

But another piece of good news is that Hunter is recovering well from his eye injury and should be back in action soon. He was asked about how he was feeling and gave an encouraging answer, and even hinted at a new possible wardrobe for games.

"It's not all the way there yet, but it's definitely a lot better than it was," Hunter said. "I'm able to actually play and train and stuff like that, so it's progressing really well." Much like many players who get injuries to their face, Hunter might don goggles when he returns, stating, "I keep talking about goggles, so I might invest in goggles, I don't know."

The Kings need as much time as possible to see what they have going into next season, and Hunter is a huge part of that puzzle. He's only under contract for next season and could easily be moved this offseason as an expiring contract, but it would be shocking for the Kings to move a wing player after struggling to bring in any true wings for the last few years.

The Kings don't need to take a jump back to the playoffs next year, but another season at the bottom of the standings would send the franchise even further into despair. Getting Hunter on track, even as a solid role player, could go a long way to digging their way out of the NBA basement.

Hunter on Playing with New Teammates

While the team's veterans' futures are up in the air, the three rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Cardwell all look like they are going to stick in Sacramento, for the time being at least. Hunter spoke on the three young players and what he's noticed so far during his Kings tenure.

"Nique, Dylan as well, Max, they all have a lot of talent, and they're kind of older guys, so they come physically ready as well. I'm looking forward to seeing how they progress over the summer and into next year."

Hunter was also asked about his pairing with Keegan Murray, who is set to make his return to the court, and what it will be like to play him as a switchable 3/4 rotation.

"That'll be great, I don't think I've ever really had that. Someone my size who can switch like that, so I think it will be great. And also offensively, he's a versatile player. He can shoot, he can drive, he can pass, so I'm just looking forward to playing with him. It'll take some time to probably get used to, but I think it'll be a pretty easy transition."

It's an interesting comment from Hunter about this being the first time he's played with someone with size similar to his. Especially because the same can be said about Keegan Murray. The exception is Harrison Barnes, who Murray started his career with, but Hunter has a 7-foot-2 wingspan compared to Barnes' 6-foot-11 frame. Not a huge difference, but enough to get excited about the idea of Hunter and Murray together on the floor.

Even if the Kings are last in the standings, it's going to be refreshing to see two true wings in Hunter and Murray on the court together. In a season where there isn't much left to look forward to, their front-court pairing is near the top, if not all the way at the top, of the list.