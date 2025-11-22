DeMar DeRozan Does Not Hold Back After Kings' 8-Game Losing Streak

It's hard to imagine the Sacramento Kings' season getting off to a worse start than it has this year. They've dealt with injuries all season, have little to no young talent to be excited about, and are in the midst of an 8-game losing streak that still has no end in site.

Following the eighth straight loss , this time to the Memphis Grizzlies, DeMar DeRozan didn't hold back how he was feeling about the Kings' recent play when talking to the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman.

“In a s—– place. Don’t nobody want to lose the way we’ve been losing," DeRozan said ."I think it’s just everything right now for us is just s—–, honestly. Sometimes when you’re in the deep end, it’s hard to hear anything. You’re just trying to swim your way out, one way or another.”

That's strong words from a player who's in his 17th NBA season and one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA. But he's not wrong, the Kings have been absolutely dreadful not only during their losing streak, but all season.

Over the last eight games, they've lost every game by at least double digits, and have three losses by over 30 points, including the 41-point drubbing to the Grizzlies. Even the games they've been relatively competitive in ended up in sure losses after quick bursts by the opponent to pull away.

Every team looks as confident as ever against Sacramento, and rightfully so. Sacramento has the fifth worst offense in the league and the third worst defense. They can't rebound, can't defend, and can't score, so it's no wonder they are getting blown out on a nightly basis.

Coming into the season, they didn't have high expectations from anyone around the league (expect for maybe themselves), but they appeared to at least have enough talent between DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis to be relatively competitive. Instead, the three stars look checked out and like they are just waiting to be traded.

DeRozan is averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per contest on 49.3% shooting from the field and 37.1% from three. It's the fewest points per game that he's averaged since his third year in the league, way back in the 2011-12 season when he was on the Toronto Raptors.

What stands out is he's taking just 13.3 field goal attempts per game and 5.8 free throw attempts per contest, both of which are the lowest marks since his 2009-10 rookie season. He just doesn't look as aggressive as he did even last year in his first season with the Kings.

With his contract having just $10 million guaranteed for next year, and him making $24.8 million this year, he's a likely candidate to get traded prior to February's deadline. It could be he's just waiting for that day to come, but until then, he's stuck on the Kings. And if they continue at this rate, they're going to be in a s—– place for quite some time.

