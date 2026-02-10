DeMar DeRozan Gets Brutally Honest After Kings' 13-Game Losing Streak

With their blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, the Sacramento Kings have set a new Sacramento-era franchise record for longest losing streak at 13 games. The Kings have been the league's worst team this season with a 12-43 record, and the frustration is certainly building.

The Kings' veterans, especially, are getting fed up with these losses. During the game, DeMar DeRozan was seen slamming a water bottle on the floor after the team went down big in New Orleans, and who can blame him? Afterwards, DeRozan admitted that his frustration stems from Sacramento's poor play.

“A lot of stuff we do is self-inflicted,” DeRozan told The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson. “Us not being in the right spots, make it a chain reaction, them getting back in transition, getting easy shots, easy buckets, so (the water bottle incident) was just me wanting us to play the right way, win, lose or draw.”

Frustrations are growing for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan just slammed a water bottle to the floor, sending several courtside attendants scurrying into action to mop up the mess. pic.twitter.com/emrtpcnRdu — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 10, 2026

The Kings' frustrations are growing

After 13 straight losses, there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated. Sure, the front office and fanbase are not too upset with a string of losses as they look to secure a good position in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the players are trying to win every game. If the Kings cannot even stay within 25 points of the Pelicans, then there are certainly deep issues.

Kings head coach Doug Christie also spoke about how he understands DeRozan's frustrations, and said that the 17-year veteran forward just wants to win.

"I went down and sat with him for a second just to talk to him. His frustration is more about, first of all, ending a skid, and also after being so close that it could go either way in so many games, this is the first time in a minute where we had this kind of result where we weren't really in a game," Christie told Anderson.

"That frustration paired with always trying to play the right way, making sure we're moving the basketball, getting into something ... that was more his frustration than anything, but he's good. [DeRozan] is a consummate professional."

Jan 6, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie celebrates with forward DeMar DeRozan (10) in double overtime in the game against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Kings will have a strong chance to snap their losing streak against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, which is their final game before the All-Star break. DeRozan has been around the league for a long time, but being on the worst team of his career in year 17 is certainly not what he wants. Picking up a win on Wednesday, simply to give the six-time All-Star the feeling of winning again, is much-needed.

The Kings are the third-oldest team in the NBA with the eighth-highest payroll, so DeRozan is certainly not the only person in the organization who is frustrated. Ideally, the Kings would have been able to ship their veterans to better teams at the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. Now, DeRozan and his veteran teammates are stuck on a Kings team that wants to lose for the rest of the season.

