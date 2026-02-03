How Blockbuster Grizzlies-Jazz Trade Affects the Kings

There were major shockwaves in the NBA world once again on Tuesday morning, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz making a blockbuster move two days before the trade deadline. Jaren Jackson Jr. is on his way to Utah, and Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, and three first-round picks are on their way to Memphis.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

While the Kings aren't involved in this trade, it has major implications on the NBA as a whole, including Sacramento. Here's how the latest big move affects what could happen to the Kings in the next two days.

Ja Morant On the Move Next?

Ja Morant is the lone big name left in Memphis now that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are in new homes. With Morant already in trade rumors, the urge to move off Morant likely just went up even more as Memphis shifts to a full-on rebuild.

The Kings have been connected to Morant since the offseason, and that's continued into this year. Maybe more from their general need for a point guard, but also because they need a franchise player to build around going forward.

It's been reported that the Kings aren't interested in Morant, but that was at the time of the report. Things are changing by the minute as the deadline looms. And as Memphis leans into its rebuild and has more desire to trade their All-Star guard, his value likely just went down following this trade.

We've been writing for some time that the moment Memphis declared they were entertaining Ja Morant trade offers, rival executives saw an opening to deal for Jaren Jackson Jr. The market for JJJ has far exceeded what interest the Grizzlies have fielded for Morant, sources say. https://t.co/ZHhtguyeLE — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 3, 2026

That leaves for a team like the Kings to swoop in and grab Morant for cheap. Whether it be a straight swap for Zach LaVine or LaVine and a pick, the value could drop so low that Perry and the front office decide to take the leap and go for it with Morant.

The only risk is that he's under contract for two more seasons at $42.2 and $44.9 million, but from an asset perspective, not having to give up anything of value for him could be worth a look once again.

Domantas Sabonis Comparison

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis and Jackson Jr. couldn't be more different players, but they do share a position and have similar accolades throughout their careers. Sabonis is a two-time All-NBA player and three-time All-Star, while Jackson Jr. is a two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year.

Sabonis is an offensive hub who you can run an offense through, while Jackson Jr. anchors a defense and is more of a pure scorer than Sabonis. Jackson Jr's value is likely higher than Sabonis, but the two should be semi-comparable on the open market.

With all due respect to Walter Clayton and Taylor Hendricks, Jackson Jr. essentially got back three first-round picks and salary. The young players could work out for Memphis, but this was a deal centered on picks more than talent going back to the Grizzlies.

The Kings haven't been linked to any type of deal with multiple picks for Sabonis, with the most talked-about rumor being RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji coming to Sacramento from Toronto. But the question about Jakob Poeltl's necessary inclusion for salary is the hang-up as Sacramento doesn't want to take on the long-term money.

All of a sudden, the Grizzlies have emerged as a potential suitor for Raptors center Jakob Poeltl as Toronto continues to pursue Kings star Domanats Sabonis, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Memphis just created a TPE from this Jackson trade they can use for Poeltl. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 3, 2026

And a suitor for that unwanted contract could be none other than the Memphis Grizzlies, as reported by ClutchPoints Brett Siegel. That would likely mean the Grizzlies would be the team to get the picks from the deal, while the Kings main return would be Barrett.

That feels hard to stomach with Sabonis being such a talented player, but getting off of his contract could be a bigger priority than collecting assets at this point for Scott Perry. One thing that's for sure, though: the trade deadline has already had fireworks, and there are still two full days before deals are done. Buckle up, everyone.

