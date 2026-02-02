Kings NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

The NBA trade deadline has finally arrived after months of swirling rumors, with the buzzer set to sound on Thursday, February 5, at noon PT. The Sacramento Kings have been one of the loudest teams in the NBA leading up to the deadline, and after they pulled the trigger on their first move of the season, many wonder what's next.

Many believe the Kings are gearing up to take a big swing this week, while others think the rumors are smoke and the team will stand pat at this point. Regardless, the Kings are undoubtedly looking at other moves to make after their three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls likely started an avalanche.

So with the madness surrounding deadline week and the flurry of rumors that are bound to come with it, Kings On SI has made the action easier to follow—keeping an up-to-date deadline tracker for any news, rumors, and updates surrounding the Kings.

With the Kings likely one of the NBA's busiest teams this trade season, here is everything that's been going on leading up to Thursday's deadline.

Kings' NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Feb. 1: After their three-team trade, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel assured that the Kings "are not done operating before the trade deadline," naming Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk as players they have been shopping.

Feb. 1: Three-team trade between the Kings, Cavaliers, and Bulls becomes official.

Jan. 31: Kings reportedly agree to a trade that sends Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter. The Kings also sent Dario Šarić to the Bulls, while Chicago received two second-round picks to take on his salary.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Hoc6bP0hhj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

Jan. 30: While Ellis was later traded, The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that the Kings were "sifting through various scenarios for Keon Ellis, sources say, several of which would include trading out veteran forward DeMar DeRozan and/or combo guard Malik Monk along with him." While Ellis was ultimately packaged alongside Schröder, it signals that the team is prepared to move on from DeRozan or Monk.

Jan. 28: The Kings are looking to maximize Sabonis' trade value, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that they have "told at least one interested team that they’d like a first-round pick in return.""

Jan. 28: In regards to a potential trade that would send Sabonis to the Toronto Raptors, the Kings would prefer RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported, as the two wings have been "discussed in those trade talks." However, the Kings have "been resistant to Jakob Poeltl due to ongoing back issues and Immanuel Quickley due to his long-term contract in trade talks for Sabonis."

Jan. 27: While the Kings have been interested in adding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga since last offseason, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports that "there have been no recent traction in those talks" between the two teams.

Jan. 24: Kings star Zach LaVine is another name to monitor ahead of the deadline, but one of his top potential suitors has seemingly dropped out. The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reports that "the Bucks' lack of available draft capital to sweeten trade offers has clearly complicated the search for reinforcements." Not to mention, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way out, the Bucks have no reason to make a trade for LaVine.

Jan. 23: Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, four teams have expressed interest in Sabonis: the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors. However, the Raptors remain the most likely possibility.

Jan. 23: There was some initial belief that the Warriors could approach the Kings about DeRozan after Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL, but The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that "the Warriors have shown no interest in the 36-year-old guard."

Jan. 16: Despite how fun the idea is, the Kings do not seem like a suitor for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Kings "would only do a Morant deal if it didn’t involve giving the Grizzlies any significant draft capital," while they also "don’t see him as a good fit for their current timeline." This makes a potential trade very unlikely.

