Killian Hayes' New Contract Details Prove Why Kings Made a Good Decision

The Sacramento Kings made a very under-the-radar move to sign former seventh-overall pick Killian Hayes to a two-year deal after having him on back-to-back 10-day contracts to prove himself. Obviously, Hayes impressed the Kings enough to earn a standard deal, but this was a very low-risk move for Sacramento.

Even though this now means Hayes is under contract with the Kings through the 2027 offseason, there are a couple of ways out if the Kings change their mind about wanting to keep him around.

As Spotrac's Keith Smith reports, Hayes' new deal with the Kings includes a team option for the 2026-27 season, and if the Kings pick up the option, his deal becomes non-guaranteed, meaning they will have until January 10, 2027, to waive him with no penalty.

Killian Hayes' two-year contract with the Sacramento Kings includes a team option for next season, a league source told @spotrac. If Sacramento picks up that option, Hayes' deal then becomes non-guaranteed until the league-wide guarantee date on January 10, 2027. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 17, 2026

Kings make a very low-risk move

Hayes, 24, is worth taking a low-risk gamble on. The former lottery pick showed some potential during his four-year stint with the Detroit Pistons, and while he has been slightly underwhelming in some fans' eyes through 11 games with the Kings, it is worth keeping him around.

So far with the Kings, Hayes is averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 turnovers per game. While Hayes' efficiency has not been great, shooting just 31.1% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range, he seems to be finding a rhythm.

Hayes has played just one game since the Kings signed him to a standard two-year deal, and that just happened to be his best game in a Kings uniform yet. In a win over the Utah Jazz, Hayes finished with 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks, shooting 5-9 from the field and an impressive 4-6 from three-point range in 38 minutes of action.

Killian Hayes tonight:



16 Points

8 Assists

5 Rebounds

2 Blocks

5/9 FGM

4/6 3PM

2/2 FTM

38 Minutes pic.twitter.com/SptSgKjwPp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2026

Of course, Hayes should not be expected to be the long-term answer at point guard for the Kings, but as the team's sixth-youngest player, despite being a six-year NBA veteran, they might as well give him a shot to prove himself some more.

The worst-case scenario is that the Kings do not like what they see during their final 13 games of the season and decline his team option. However, there is also a scenario where they keep him around, and he is a difference-making backup point guard next season.

The Kings have a couple of ways out of Hayes' contract if they desire, making this a no-brainer signing as they search for more bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season.