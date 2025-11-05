Kings Could Be Searching for New Point Guard in Disgruntled 2x All-Star
Since trading away De'Aaron Fox at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings have found themselves lacking a star point guard. From having both Fox and Tyrese Haliburton on the same roster to trading both of them away, the Kings have certainly shot themselves in the foot when it comes to retaining premier talent.
However, now the Kings are under a new regime with general manager Scott Perry and assistant BJ Armstrong, and that tandem could have much better success in making the right move, at least, that's what Kings fans are hoping for.
The new potential franchise point guard for the Kings is not one that they drafted, like Fox and Haliburton, but instead a top trade target. Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant has expressed his frustrations with the Memphis Grizzlies after a 3-5 start to the season, and the Kings are reportedly a potential suitor if things continue to go south for the two sides.
Kings monitoring Morant's situation?
"His baggage has been well chronicled, but there is still no shortage of teams that will continue monitoring his situation. The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings," The Athletic's Sam Amick reported.
After dropping 35 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Memphis' season opener, most fans had hope for what was to come from Morant this season. However, Morant recently expressed that he does not have the same joy and energy right now, and this was after the star point guard was suspended for a game for "detrimental conduct."
Morant seems to be drifting away from the Grizzlies' coaching staff and front office, and even though nothing is concrete yet, his future in Memphis has been bleak over the last few days.
Of course, stuff like this happens in the NBA all the time, where a star player seems upset, although it rarely leads to a trade. Still, if it does, should the Kings get involved?
Making the case for Morant to the Kings
Morant, 26, is getting plenty of disrespect recently, but a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. At his best, it is no secret that Morant is one of the top point guards in the NBA, but how would the Kings get the best out of him?
It would be interesting to see what kind of trade package would land Morant, but if the Kings were able to put together a lineup of Morant, Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, they would be a legitimately dangerous team. Morant would thrive with another shot-creator on the floor like LaVine, and while there are some questions around his fit alongside Sabonis, having two defensive-minded stretch options in Ellis and Murray would help their spacing.
Of course, there are plenty of reasons why the Kings should not trade for Morant, and while it seems unlikely that trade discussions even reach that point, there is no reason why the franchise would not entertain the idea.