Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Report Lists Multiple All-Stars

The Sacramento Kings have fallen to 7-23 on the season after dropping one to the Detroit Pistons, and now they head into another challenging matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. While the Mavericks are in the middle of a down year, they still have the talent to beat the Kings, especially with the excess injuries Sacramento is dealing with.

The Kings are gearing up to play without three starters for Saturday's matchup, including two All-Stars in Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine.

Kings' full injury report vs. Mavericks

Joining LaVine and Sabonis on Saturday's injury report is standout forward Keegan Murray, who sustained a mild calf strain in their last outing.

Keegan Murray had an MRI which revealed a mild calf strain in his right leg and will be reevaluated in one week, sources say. He sustained the injury this past Tuesday in the loss to the Pistons. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 27, 2025

Keegan Murray - OUT (right calf strain)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Of course, being down three starters is not what the Kings want to see after already losing 23 of their first 30 games, but they are already getting to the point where losing is not the worst thing. The Kings will certainly be against all odds on Saturday, but they could catch a break with some key Mavericks injuries.

Mavericks list Anthony Davis on injury report

Dec 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of course, the Mavericks are playing without Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, who are both expected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, and another key injury report addition could certainly hurt them in Sacramento.

The Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis as questionable for Saturday's game after the ten-time All-Star left their last outing early with a groin injury. While he is listed as questionable, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that this injury is expected to sideline him for a few games.

Anthony Davis - QUESTIONABLE (right adductor soreness)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)

Derek Lively II - OUT (right foot surgery)

Dante Exum - OUT (right knee surgery)

Brandon Williams - DOUBTFUL (left calf contusion)

The Kings and Mavericks are both set to be shorthanded for Saturday's matchup, especially if Davis does not suit up, making this game have far more variability. The two struggling teams are set to tip off at 2:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.

