Kings Guard Keon Ellis Addresses Recent Trade Rumors

The Sacramento Kings have been at the forefront of many trade rumors around the NBA, with guys like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan all potentially on the move. However, it does not stop at their stars. The Kings are also rumored to be shopping 25-year-old guard Keon Ellis.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that "many teams" have expressed interest in the defensive-minded guard, and Ellis was recently asked how he and his teammates handle being involved in trade rumors.

"I mean, it's part of the job. It's kind of what you signed up for," Ellis told HoopsHype after the Kings' win over the Miami Heat. "It's a business at the end of the day. Everyone knows that. So it is what it is. You can't really do anything about it. So just don't let it affect you."

Do trade rumors impact Keon Ellis?

Many fans believe it would be impossible for trade rumors not to impact NBA players, but Ellis simply tries to keep his head down and control what he can control.

"Yeah. I mean, you definitely see it. I mean, you hear about it, but there's nothing you can do. So it is just talk at the end of the day until something happens," Ellis said.

Much of the Kings' fanbase wants Ellis to be in Sacramento for as long as possible, so these trade rumors have not made much sense. The young guard is not only a top-two defender on the team, but is also a premier three-point shooter. For a team that lacks offense and defense, Ellis should be a player they want to keep around.

This season, Ellis is averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 39.4% from deep. The biggest problem? He is only logging 16.4 minutes per game.

After a career year in the 2024-25 season, Ellis was expected to be a huge piece of the Kings' system moving forward. However, they shockingly seem to have other plans. First, the team made a surprising move by picking up Ellis' team option for this season rather than offering him a contract extension. So, even if they choose not to trade him, he is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Ellis certainly has the right mindset amid trade rumors, as he knows it is a business and there is nothing he can do. But it is a shame that the Kings are making him worry in the first place, considering he should not be dealt.

