Familiar Trade Partner Reportedly Interested in Kings G Keon Ellis

The Sacramento Kings are 5-13 through their first 18 games of the 2025-26 season, and despite winning their last two to build their first winning streak of the season, there is not much optimism around the franchise.

Even though the NBA trade deadline is a couple of months away, many experts around the league expect the Kings to be heavily involved. One of the most common names that has come up has been Keon Ellis.

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that the Indiana Pacers are among the teams interested in Ellis, and that this is not the first time they have eyed a trade for him.

"The Indiana Pacers have been among many teams to express interest in Ellis this season and have previously targeted him, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote on Wednesday.

Nov 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ellis is being underused in Sacramento

It is no surprise that Ellis is a highly coveted trade asset across the NBA, but it is shocking how the Kings use him. This season, Ellis is averaging just 17.4 minutes per game, but in his limited time, he is scoring 6.2 points per game on 42.4% shooting from three-point range.

Ellis has proven to be an elite three-point threat, but his impact on defense alone should earn him 25+ minutes per night.

While every Kings fan would love for Ellis to be in Sacramento for the rest of his career, they can also admit that he deserves more opportunity to shine elsewhere if this is what his role will continue to be in Sacramento.

Keon Ellis - defensive playmaking 😈 pic.twitter.com/QNtaamW1OC — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) February 11, 2025

Unfortunately for the Kings, regardless of how many teams are interested in trading for Ellis, his value is not as high as they would like it to be.

With how the Kings are currently using Ellis, it is not surprising to see him on the trade block, although there is no doubt that the franchise is making a huge mistake.

Kings-Pacers trade history

This would certainly not be the first trade between the Kings and Pacers over the past few years, as the two teams seem to have a great partnership. Of course, there is new management in Sacramento from the last time the two teams made a deal, but they could certainly cross paths again regardless.

Most notably, the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to the Pacers at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, which has seemingly backfired completely on the Sacramento franchise. Hopefully, the Kings have learned from that mistake, but there is not much hope.

The Kings and Pacers also made a deal in the 2023 offseason that sent Chris Duarte to Sacramento in exchange for two second-round picks, although that deal ended up being insignificant in the long run.

While this does not mean a trade between the Kings and Pacers is any more likely than other suitors, it certainly makes it interesting now that Indiana is involved.

