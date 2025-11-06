Kings HC Gives Russell Westbrook His Flowers After Warriors Game
Despite rumors swirling about Russell Westbrook potentially considering retirement or continuing his basketball career overseas, the legendary point guard ultimately signed with the Sacramento Kings. While the Kings caught some flak for the decision to bring in the veteran guard, it could not be working out any better for them so far.
Through eight games, Westbrook has been one of Sacramento's best players, despite being on a veteran's minimum contract. On Wednesday night, in a win over the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook was simply incredible. The soon-to-be 37-year-old finished the night with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his first triple-double as a King.
After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie gave Westbrook his flowers.
"Russ is — first, he's a Hall of Famer, an incredible talent. But the passion and the desire that he plays with is crazy. That's really what the game is about. It's about a kid's game that you still play with that type of effort, energy, and enthusiasm. It's beautiful to watch," Christie said.
Even in year 18 and after many people thought he was tracking to be out of the NBA entirely, Westbrook is on pace to have his best season in years. Through four starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 52.7% from the field, 50.0% from three-point range, and 88.9% from the charity stripe.
Christie defends Westbrook from criticism
Westbrook has been incredible, and Christie also defended his new point guard from all of the criticism he receives.
"You see media and all these different things about Russ, and for me, none of that's true," Christie said. "People say a lot of different things. Is he extremely passionate? Yes. Basketball is a game of mistakes. We all make them. But give me a guy that leans on putting his foot on the gas, getting after it, as opposed to somebody you've got to turn up and try to coax into giving you more. He gives you everything that he has, and that's what you want."
There were even plenty of Kings fans who were talking down on Westbrook after the signing, and continued to be negative about his impact as he proved how value on the court.
As one of the most underappreciated and overhated superstars the NBA has ever seen, Westbrook deserves his respect, and Christie is not hesitating to give him his flowers.