Russell Westbrook Sends Strong Message After Making NBA History vs. Warriors
After a dreadful three-game losing streak that dropped the Sacramento Kings to 1-4 on the season, they have won two of their last three to prove there is still hope left. And who has Sacramento's surprising difference-maker been? Russell Westbrook.
In their win over the Golden State Warriors, the Kings played without Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, so they turned to Westbrook to step up in a major way. The legendary point guard finished the night with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and ten assists on efficient 9-13 shooting from the field. Not only was this Westbrook's first 20/15/10 game since 2021, but he also reached an incredible milestone.
Now with 8,735 career rebounds, Westbrook has passed Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for the most rebounds by a guard in NBA history.
This is an incredible feat for the 6-foot-4 guard, as he has cemented himself in the history books once again. Westbrook leads the NBA in all-time triple-doubles, leads all guards in rebounds, is eighth all-time in assists, and is 20th in all-time points. For a player who gets so much disrespect around the league, Westbrook is one of the greatest to ever do it.
Westbrook's fiery reaction to breaking the NBA rebound record
"Humbly speaking, I'm the best rebounding guard ever," Westbrook said after Wednesday's win over the Warriors. "So when the ball comes across the rim, I'm gonna get it."
Westbrook is typically a humble star, but did not hesitate to take the throne for the "best rebounding guard ever." Of course, now he has the stats to back that up after breaking the NBA record for most rebounds by a guard, as nobody can even legitimately argue what he claims.
Of course, stats do not always tell the whole story, but Westbrook is one of the biggest stat anomalies in NBA history. After averaging a triple-double for three consecutive years and breaking the record for most in a single season (42), he is simply a legend, and despite the constant hate he gets, he is not backing down from admitting it himself.
Now, Westbrook is working his magic in a Kings uniform, and even if his presence is not leading to a title run for Sacramento, it is hard to deny that him joining this team was one of the most underrated moves of the NBA offseason.
Westbrook officially notched his first triple-double as a King on Wednesday night, and for everyone who thinks he simply statpads, the Kings would not have beaten the Warriors without him on the floor.