Kings Predicted To Trade Away at Least Two Stars This Season

After a crushing loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings have fallen to 5-14 on the season, and are potentially fighting for draft lottery position at this point. Of course, there are plenty of games left to play and a recent two-game winning streak sparked some confidence, but the Kings seem to already be running out of steam.

The Kings have been expected to be busy ahead of February's trade deadline, with stars like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan all brought up in numerous trade rumors.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints predicts that the Kings will trade at least two of those stars away this season.

Sabonis' situation

Sabonis has been a hot topic, as the star center is reportedly "unhappy" with his role in Sacramento, but his trade value across the league is very much in question. Even a team like the Golden State Warriors, which many believed would be interested in Sabonis, is reportedly keeping away from the three-time All-Star.

"What teams would even be interested in Sabonis? The Warriors, who have frequently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Sabonis, are not interested in the 29-year-old, sources said," Siegel wrote. "Many teams around the NBA aren't looking for the type of player Sabonis is, as his lack of athleticism and ability to consistently stretch the floor as a shooting option limits his potential in another organization's system."

While at this point, the Kings would likely love to get off Sabonis and his $186 million contract, there seem to be minimal suitors that are willing to make him a focal point in their system.

LaVine's huge contract

Zach LaVine is one of the worst contracts in the NBA, as he is making $47.5 million this season and has a player option worth about $49 million the next. For that money, there are very few teams that would be willing to trade for LaVine, and the Kings happened to be one of them last season.

Now, the Kings are stuck with LaVine's contract, and the frustrated star has also been struggling as of late. Still, LaVine would likely be a valuable trade piece if he were not making nearly $50 million per year.

"Let's put it this way about LaVine — almost every playoff contender would be interested in the 30-year-old if he was making around $25 million this season. The problem is that he is making $47.5 million this season and $48.9 million during the 2026-27 season," Siegel wrote.

DeRozan is the most tradable star in Sacramento

DeMar DeRozan, an aging six-time All-Star, is seemingly the most attractive trade asset of the three. The 36-year-old is reportedly drawing some interest from several teams ahead of the trade deadline.

"Out of the three Kings stars, DeRozan is the most likely to be moved. More teams around the league can absorb his contract, and trading for DeRozan will be a desperation move for any playoff team wanting a mid-range scorer to help lead their second unit," Siegel wrote. "...Keep an eye on the Bucks, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, and Memphis Grizzlies as suitable destinations for DeRozan."

The Kings will certainly be busy leading up to February, and new general manager Scott Perry has the opportunity to truly make his mark on this franchise by turning things around. Launching a rebuild by trading away at least two of these stars will help the Kings out tremendously in the long run.

