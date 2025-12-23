Russell Westbrook Speaks on Kings Snapping Five-Game Losing Streak

After a dreadful five-game losing streak had crushed the hopes of all Sacramento Kings fans, the team finally picked up a win over an unexpected opponent: the Houston Rockets. The Kings upset the Rockets in Sacramento on Sunday night with a 125-124 overtime win, and it is exactly what the players and fans alike needed.

In the win, the Kings got a huge performance from Russell Westbrook, as the 37-year-old hit a clutch three-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. He finished the night with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists with five made three-pointers. After the game, he was asked how the Kings stay motivated despite losing most of their games.

"Just putting the best foot forward," Westbrook answered. "Try to stack up some wins and put our best foot forward on competing. And I think tonight, we did a good job of just getting over the hump and closing the game out."

Kings finally get a win

It has been tough sledding for the Kings this season, as they are still just 7-22 on the season, but this is the type of hard-fought win that should blast some energy into the team's veins.

"It's great, man. I don't care how we did it, but we got a win," Westbrook said. "Don't really matter what any of [the box score] says. As long as we got a win, then we can move forward."

RUSSELL WESTBROOK CLUTCH THREE TO SEND IT TO OTpic.twitter.com/Nhtf2h82wS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 22, 2025

The Kings have four games left in December, but through eight games so far this month, they have just two wins. It would be great if the Kings can find some momentum heading into 2026, and while it seems unlikely, getting that win over the Rockets could give them some much-needed energy.

Kings get plenty of help against Rockets

While Westbrook had a great performance, the Kings had plenty of help in taking down the Rockets. DeMar DeRozan led the team with 27 points and nine assists, while Keegan Murray helped with 26 points on efficient 9-14 shooting from the field. Rookie big man Maxime Raynaud continues to make a big impact, as well, as he dropped 12 points and 14 rebounds against a physical Rockets frontcourt.

Off the bench, Dennis Schroder even chipped in 24 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists, including the game-winning three-pointer in overtime. All in all, it is very clear that it takes contributions from the entire team for the Kings to win games, and we can hope that's what we see moving forward.

