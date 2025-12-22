DeMar DeRozan Gets Honest About Kings' Much-Needed Win vs. Rockets

After losing five consecutive games and nine of their last ten, the Sacramento Kings finally picked up a win, and it was against a Houston Rockets team that everyone expected them to fall to.

The Kings beat the Rockets 125-124 in overtime thanks to a game-winning three-pointer by Dennis Schroder, improving Sacramento's record on the season to 7-22. Of course, they are still sitting far outside the playoff picture, but it is hard to express how desperately the franchise needed to see a big win like this one.

After the game, Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan spoke on how badly they needed that win.

"We needed it bad," DeRozan said. "Last couple of games have been tough, been overly frustrating, just because we know how close we were being in the game. Should've pulled out the game. But coming in, home floor, back-to-back against a very good Western Conference team, it was big. We needed that."

The Kings needed a win

Before the win over Houston, the Kings lost two consecutive games against the Portland Trail Blazers, even though they were in a strong position to win each of them. Suffering a third consecutive crushing loss likely would have destroyed this team's spirits, making it even harder to recover.

Of course, the Kings needed a big clutch performance to take down the Rockets, and DeRozan talked about how the team is confident in their ability to close out games in crunch time.

"Yeah, when it gets down there, late game when it's close, we've got the utmost confidence that we can pull out a victory," DeRozan said. "With the experience, not just with myself, with a lot of other guys that love those big moments, we definitely become extremely confident."

DeMar DeRozan vs Houston:



27 PTS

4 REB

9 AST (1 tov)

2 STL

1 BLK

9/17 FG (53%)

1/2 3P (50%)

8/9 FT (89%)



Playing 40 mins on a B2B at 36 yrs old is under appreciated.



Has also played in 29/29 games this season (along with Russ) pic.twitter.com/S6mKurne9h — King Deebo (@KingDeebo22) December 22, 2025

Of course, the Kings have not had much luck pulling out close wins this season, as they are 6-10 in games decided by fewer than ten points, but it is good that they are confident in their abilities to do so.

DeRozan was especially impressive in their win over the Rockets, dropping 27 points and nine assists, and the Kings are certainly hoping they can use the upset victory to build some momentum.

