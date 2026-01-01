Kings GM Scott Perry Reveals Mentality Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Sacramento Kings are sitting at 8-25 heading into 2026, and with the NBA trade deadline just over a month away, the franchise could be making some big changes very soon.

In a recent interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Kings general manager Scott Perry opened up about his mentality ahead of the trade deadline.

"My mentality is the same it has always been since I’ve been in the league: to be really honest with you. I’m always going to work the phones. I’m always going try to figure out how we can improve the team, both short and long term, if possible. But I want to be prudent and opportunistic in doing that. I’m not somebody who does things out of panic. So, it’s got to make sense for us. So, we’ll see," Perry said.

Scott Perry admits they are "far from a finished product"

As 2025 comes to a close, the Sacramento Kings...



◾️ Are 8-25, on pace to finish 20-62

◾️ Own the 4th-worst record in the NBA

◾️ Hold a 48.1% chance for a top-4 pick

◾️ Lead the NBA in 30+ point losses (5)



2025 was a brutal year from start to finish. Let's see what 2026 brings. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 31, 2025

Perry has made it clear that he is willing to enter a rebuild after taking over the Kings, and even admitted how it will be a three to four-year process for him to get this franchise back on track. In this interview with Spears, he talked about how they are far from having a finished product.

"But obviously we know we’re far from a finished product, so we’ve got to be open to getting better," Perry continued. "And this is one of the vehicles that you have at your disposal in trying to get better. It’s seeing that there’s a trade that makes sense and fits for not only you, but it’s got to fit for the other team or teams that you’re involved with."

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Knicks General Manager Scott Perry during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Perry was thrust into a tough spot when he took the Kings' GM job, but in his first season, he is already gearing up to make big changes. And, he knows it's a long-term process.

"It’s safe to say we want to build. That’s right. I think when I use words like prudent and opportunistic, a quick fix to me, that’s not sustainable. I was hired to build a sustainable winner," Perry said. "And my vision, which is shared by top-to-bottom ownership and everybody in the building, is to build a sustainable winner. I think that takes a little more time than quick fixes."

The Kings are likely in good hands with Perry, as this franchise needs a GM who is willing to make changes and commit to a long-term rebuild.

