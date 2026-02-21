Kings Rule Out Four Key Players in Injury Report vs. Spurs

With their latest defeat, the Sacramento Kings have extended their historic losing streak to 15 games. Now, the Kings are heading into a very challenging matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Typically, this matchup would be headlined by Spurs All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox facing off against his former team, but this Kings squad is drastically different from when Fox played there. At this point, the Kings' main focus is to simply snap the dreadful losing streak.

Unfortunately, the Kings' injury luck continues to work against them, as they will be without four key players for Saturday's matchup, three of whom are out for the season.

Kings' loaded injury report

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Things would be bad enough for the Kings if stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis were the only ones dealing with long-term injuries, but it has not stopped there. De'Andre Hunter, who the Kings just acquired at the trade deadline, has also undergone season-ending surgery. Not to mention, rookie center Dylan Cardwell is also out for multiple weeks. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye iritis)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus tear)

The Kings are coming off a 37-point loss to the Orlando Magic with all four of these players sidelined, and as unfortunate as it would be, it is hard to imagine Saturday's result being any different. Not only is Sacramento's talent diminishing with all of these injuries, but most of the players who are still healthy do not play well together.

Luckily, Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud will be tested against Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, giving the second-round pick a chance to prove himself against one of the league's best. If Raynaud holds his own, the Kings could have a chance to pull off the road upset.

Spurs are nearly at full strength

Feb 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Spurs have dealt with their fair share of injuries throughout the season, but heading into Saturday's matchup against the Kings, they are practically at full strength. The Spurs' full injury report:

Lindy Waters III - QUESTIONABLE (left knee hyperextension)

Mason Plumlee - OUT (return to competition reconditioning)

As the Kings have lost 15 games in a row, the Spurs have found their rhythm, winning each of their last seven games, five of them coming against projected playoff teams. With Wembanyama in full swing and Fox and Stephon Castle playing at a high level, the Spurs are a very dangerous team this season. It would be shocking if the Kings are able to go into San Antonio and come out with a win, but anything can happen in the NBA.

The Kings and Spurs are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in San Antonio on Saturday.