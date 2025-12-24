Kings' Doug Christie Addresses Malik Monk Trade Rumors

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons to fall to 7-23 through the first 30 games of the season. Now, as the Kings approach February's trade deadline, they are expected to make some major changes.

One player who has been heavily rumored as a trade piece is standout sixth man Malik Monk, as NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that he has been "made available" ahead of February's deadline.

After their loss to the Pistons, Kings head coach Doug Christie was asked if he could confirm or deny the rumors surrounding Monk's trade availability.

"That's a [Scott Perry] question," Christie responded. "I don’t have anything there, but I love Malik. Always have. What we’re trying to do here is bigger than any one player, two players, anything. We’re trying to set something that is sustainable, and we just changed things up in this particular moment."

Monk has nearly fallen out of the rotation

Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, one of the most dynamic Sixth Men in the league, has been made available in advance of Feb. 5 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/O8MblILHq6 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 23, 2025

Christie's comments come after he decided to bench Monk entirely, which made these trade rumors even more interesting. Monk logged two consecutive DNP-CDs last week, but in his first game back in the rotation, he got just four minutes of action. Now, in the following game against the Pistons, Monk finished with nine points in 14 minutes, which ramped up his playing time but is still far less than anyone would expect.

"He got back in the game, so nothing personal or anything like that, and I've told him that," Christie continued about Monk. "Love him to death, but we're trying to shake things up, and we're going to find a way to compete at a really high level and play to a particular standard."

In Christie's defense, there is nothing wrong with experimenting with different lineups and rotations, and he even backed his decision by saying there was a "logjam" in the backcourt, which is spot on.

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Of course, nobody should expect Christie to know what the front office is planning with Monk, nor comment on it even if he knew, but it will be worth keeping an eye on how both the coaching staff and front office approach this situation in the coming weeks.

Recommended Articles