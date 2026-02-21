Kings Updated Depth Chart After Three Season-Ending Injuries

The Sacramento Kings have had a disastrous 2025-26 season, winning just 12 of their first 57 games, and things have somehow managed to get even worse. As if they aren't struggling enough as it is, the Kings announced that Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter will all be sidelined for the rest of the season due to surgeries.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, is likely the most costly loss on paper, but only seeing Hunter play 51 minutes in a Kings uniform between getting traded and suffering a season-ending injury is tragic. Now, the Kings will go the rest of the season with any of these three on the court, so what will their lineup look like?

Kings' updated depth chart

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) stares down Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) during the first half at Delta Center. | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

In their first game since all of these season-ending injuries got piled on, the Kings started a group of Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud. The Kings will likely not roll with that starting five in each game, so here is what their actual depth chart should look like:

PG - Russell Westbrook, Devin Carter, Isaiah Stevens (TW)

SG - Nique Clifford, Malik Monk

SF - DeMar DeRozan, Daeqwon Plowden (TW), Doug McDermott

PF - Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa

C - Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell*, Drew Eubanks

It is certainly worth noting that standout rookie center Dylan Cardwell is expected to miss at least four weeks with an ankle sprain, putting another significant dent in Sacramento's frontcourt depth.

This current roster is also subject to change, as the Kings still have a standard roster spot and a two-way spot open after doing a three-for-one deal at the trade deadline and converting Cardwell to a standard contract.

Ideally, the Kings look for some forward help with their last roster spot, although at this point, it feels like they could use some help at every position.

What will we see at the end of the season?

There are just 25 games left this season, and the Kings should certainly be shifting their focus toward their young talent. The Kings should be shifting their focus toward players like Carter, Clifford, Murray, Raynaud, Cardwell, and Achiuwa, who are all 26 or younger.

I think we are (finally) seeing a fully unleashed Nique Clifford and he’s delivering in an expanded role



He’s a super high-feel player, with the ability to create for himself and others while also playing within an offense pic.twitter.com/e8i5UETG4t — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) February 8, 2026

Kings head coach Doug Christie will likely be constantly changing things up, as he not only wants to snap their 15-game losing streak and start winning, but he also knows the franchise needs to maximize their young talent while they can. Finding a balance between veterans like Westbrook and DeRozan, while also giving extra reps to guys like Clifford and Carter, will be a challenge for the first-year coach.

It will be interesting to see how the Kings fill their two open roster spots. As it stands, the Kings have just 13 players on their roster, including two guys on two-way contracts, and one of them is out for multiple weeks with a sprained ankle. With just 12 playable guys, the Kings need to scour free agency to fill those open spots. Taking a couple of flyers on young players who need a second chance could be the best decision for the Kings as they close out the season.