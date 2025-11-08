Three Takeaways from Kings Blowout Loss to Thunder
Sacramento’s Emirates NBA Cup matchup did not go as planned. The Kings were behind for most of the game, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101. Sacramento moves to 3-6 on the season and 0-1 in the NBA Cup.
The Kings entered this game shorthanded once again, missing both Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis was clearly playing hurt for most of Sacramento’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, so it makes sense that he takes another game to get right after missing the last contest against the Golden State Warriors as well.
On the other side of the floor, the Thunder remained without star wing Jalen Williams as he recovers from wrist surgery. Oklahoma City was also without key role players Luguentz Dort, King killer Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams.
Oklahoma City was coming into this game after suffering their first loss of the season, losing 121-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, giving them even more incentive to win tonight against the Kings.
Westbrook Remains Inevitable
As has been the case for most of this season, the Kings go as Westbrook goes. Credit where it’s due, the former MVP will never not try hard enough.
Russell Westbrook finished the first half with 16/4/7. On a team with limited spacing, his 3 threes were a breath of fresh air - especially in a starting lineup with one other shooter (LaVine). Westbrook remains a question mark - at best - from distance, but his nine-game heater is starting to almost become a thing.
Strong Start, but Adjustments Prevail
Despite what the final score might say, Sacramento was in fact leading 32-30 after the first quarter. Doug Christie went with his usual starting lineup featuring Russell Westbrook at forward.
Regardless of how absurd a starting 1-4 of Schroder/LaVine/DeRozan/Westbrook sounds, it went well for a few minutes. This starting quartet, paired with journeyman Drew Eubanks filling in for the injured Sabonis, responded well to the initial Thunder run, ending the quarter strong.
Keon Ellis Remains “Replaceable”
As the Kings allowed a lay-up line to the rim, and Sacramento’s broadcast team marveled at the chaos Alex Caruso instigated, the question remained: where was Sacramento’s best perimeter defender?
Great question. The replaceable Keon Ellis did not see the floor until the fourth quarter, when the game was all but decided. As has been discussed in depth here, he is not, actually replaceable.
Things can always change before February, when Ellis becomes extension eligible, but - if his usage is any indication - it appears that he has fallen to the periphery of Sacramento’s long term plans.
At 2-0, the Thunder are a mortal lock to advance into the knockout round of the Play In. The Minnesota Timberwolves trounced the Utah Jazz by 40, moving to 1-0. The Phoenix Suns are already 1-0 after defeating the Utah Jazz, as well.
Sacramento takes the court again on Sunday, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (while Minnesota is in Sacramento’s NBA Cup group, this is not a Group Play game).