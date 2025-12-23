Kings Announce Injury Report vs. Red-Hot Pistons

The Sacramento Kings finally picked up a win on Sunday night after losing five straight games, taking down the Houston Rockets to move to 7-22 on the season. Sure, 7-22 is a far-from-ideal record for this Kings team with a plethora of talent, but they have played the hardest schedule in the NBA so far this season.

Now, the Kings are heading into another very challenging matchup on Tuesday night, as they gear up to host the Detroit Pistons. While the Pistons are typically near the bottom of the NBA standings alongside the Kings, this season they have been one of the league's best. The Pistons have won six of their last seven games to improve to 23-6 on the season, and all odds would be against the Kings to take them down on Tuesday.

Especially considering the injuries that Sacramento is dealing with.

Kings' injury report vs. Pistons

The Kings continue to be shorthanded for their matchup against the Pistons, playing without two starters for the fourth consecutive game.

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Devin Carter - DOUBTFUL (left ankle sprain)

The Kings remain without Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine on Tuesday night, but luckily, their new-look starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud has been surprisingly effective.

tonight’s starters ⤵️



👑 Russell Westbrook

👑 DeMar DeRozan

👑 Keegan Murray

👑 Precious Achiuwa

👑 Maxime Raynaud



Starting Lineup presented by @PhoongLawCorp pic.twitter.com/G41U2zukTx — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 22, 2025

On paper, the Kings should struggle against the red-hot Pistons, especially while they are down two key starters, but this team has shown they are capable of competing with anyone after taking down the 17-9 Rockets on Sunday.

Pistons' injury report

The Pistons are not dealing with as many significant injuries as the Kings heading into Tuesday's game, but could still be without a couple of key players.

Ron Holland II - QUESTIONABLE (left knee sprain)

Caris LeVert - QUESTIONABLE (bilateral knee soreness)

It is worth noting that former Kings forward Isaac Jones, who is now on a two-way contract with the Pistons, has also been ruled out.

If the Pistons have to play without Holland and/or LeVert, it would certainly help Sacramento's chances to pull off another upset. Especially with the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings could potentially be in a position to shock them, but they will certainly have their hands full.

The Kings and Pistons are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles