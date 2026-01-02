Three Takeaways from Kings' Disappointing Loss to Celtics

The Sacramento Kings made it a game for three quarters, but fell to the Boston Celtics 120-106 after a lopsided fourth frame saw the visiting Celtics run away with it. The game was tied at 88 at the start of the fourth, but Boston outscored Sacramento 32-18 to close out the game.

After two consecutive blowout losses , it was nice to see the Kings be competitive, but much like they have all season, they struggled to put together a full 48 minutes of action. Especially with the veterans out, the Kings are still a very young team that lacks experience as a unit in closing out games.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings fall to 8-26 on the season, as the losing woes continue.

Kings Three-Point Shooting

The Kings came out scorching hot from beyond the arc, making 7 of their first 12 threes (58%). It's one of the major reasons they were not only able to stay in the game, but lead for much of the first half.

But just like that, the floodgates were closed, and the Kings made just 5 of their final 24 attempts (21%).

It was even more apparent as the Celtics continued to shoot lights out from three all game, finishing 17-of-41 (41.5%). Again, it's not a problem the Kings will likely be able to fix this season, but it's something they need to address going forward as they retool their roster.

Kings Halfcourt Offensive Struggles Continue

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russel Westbrook (18) reacts towards the Boston Celtics bench after making a basket during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Kings are at their best when they get out in transition and move the ball, but when they fail to do either of those things, their offense can get stagnant for long stretches of the game.

After they used a great defensive stretch to close the third quarter, they came out flat in the fourth and couldn't get any stops. Sacramento was forced into halfcourt sets, which resulted in a number of pull-up jumpers that didn't go in, and just like that, the game was over.

The Celtics have great scorers in Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, who helped lead them in the final frame, but they also continued to run a solid offense to get good looks. There is so much focus on defense in Sacramento right now that many forget the Kings' offense was ranked 29th in the league coming into tonight's game.

Keon Ellis Impresses Again

If there was one positive takeaway from tonight's game, it was Keon Ellis. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. He was disruptive on defense and helped lead the Kings runs by getting out in transition.

The minutes are still fluctuating, but as always, it's hard to ignore when Ellis has a good game like things where good things happen when he's on the court. What makes it hard for Christie is that Ellis hasn't been consistent in his production.

After his 21-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks, he followed it up with two 2-point games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. His minutes and trade availability continue to be one of the main keys to watch as the Kings' season progresses.

