Three Takeaways from Kings' Odd Loss to Nuggets
In a game that oddly felt like the Kings could both still find a way to win down to the final minutes, while simultaneously feeling like a game they should be getting blown out. Sacramento ultimately lost what was a very odd game, momentum-wise, 130-124, as they were unable to slow down three-time MPV Nikola Jokić.
Jokić finished the night with 34 points, 14 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 block on 14-of-22, 63.6%, from the field and 4-of-10, 40%, from three. He did everything for the Nuggets tonight and absolutely carved up every look the Kings threw at him.
While the Kings lost, there were some good takeaways from the game as well. Here's three key takeaways from the tough loss.
Kings Defense Gets Carved Up
As mentioned earlier, carved up might not even sum up the Kings defense tonight. The Nuggets finished with 33 assists, and while that number doesn't jump out as a wild game, it was how they were getting their assisted buckets.
Led by Jokić, the Nuggets got whatever look they wanted against every defensive scheme the Kings tried. They threw the zone at Denver, but the Nuggets took advantage of the gaps in the zone time and time again. And when the Kings went man, they couldn't stop the pick and roll.
They were getting beaten both off the dribble and on back cuts, which is a brutal combination where they couldn't get any stops to climb back within five points. Sacramento fell behind by 12 early, and the deficit hovered around 10-14 pretty much all game.
Russell Westbrook (Almost) Revenge Game
If we're looking for positive takeaways for the Kings, Russell Westbrook stands out as the bright spot of the game. He finished with a team-high 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 58.8% from the field and 50% from three.
He played with energy and hustle all night long, and was a constant catalyst for the Kings throughout the game. He pushed the pace all game long and got to the rim, and made six of his eight field goal attempts in the paint.
On the downside, he finished with six turnovers, which we've seen can be the tradeoff for strong play in Westbrook's career. But the Kings need someone to be aggressive, take shots, and facilitate for others, and Westbrook did all three of those things tonight.
Nique Clifford's Strong Performance
Rookie Nique Clifford came into the season with a lot of hype, especially for a late first-round pick. He had strong Summer League and Preseason performances, which got many fans excited for the season. But we haven't fully seen Clifford get comfortable on the court yet.
When he led the Summer League and Preseason teams, he ran the offense and looked smooth as he got to his spots with ease. But sharing the court with up to four All-Stars puts him in a drastically different role. He's doing well in that role, defending and rebounding well, but he looks hesitent on offense still.
There were some defensive breakdowns, but Clifford also had great flashes tonight, all around the court. Between taking a charge against Aaron Gordon and soaring for a put-back dunk, it could be a momentum-building game for the rookie wing.