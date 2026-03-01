Three Things to Watch For As Kings Visit Lakers

The Sacramento Kings are on a roll, winning two of their last three games. While that's more of a joke, it is worth noting, as the Kings lead on the top draft spot has dwindled over the last week.

I'm not saying the Kings have to lose this game, but many are starting to get nervous about Sacramento winning too many games, and tonight against a playoff-bound team, we'll see how the Kings come out and compete against some of the biggest stars in the league.

Here are three key things to watch as the 14-47 Kings visit the 35-24 Los Angeles Lakers as they finish their five-game road trip.

Nique Clifford's Defense

It's no surprise that the Los Angeles Lakers have some of the biggest star power in the entire league. Not only do they have LeBron James still averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, but Luka Dončić is averaging a league-leading 32.6 points per game to go along with his 8.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

That's going to put a lot of pressure on the Kings individual defense, and with Keegan Murray out, they're left without a lead defender. Even if Murray were in the rotation, the Kings would still need a player or two to step up on that side of the court.

What it likely means is that Nique Clifford will get the first crack at one of the Lakers stars. Even if it's not Dončić or James, he could see Austin Reaves, who is averaging a casual 24.4 points as well.

Clifford has been great on defense over the recent stretch of games, as he's collected 14 steals in the last four games alone. Over the last 11 games, the rookie wing has averaged a great 2.1 steals per contest. For reference, Tyrese Maxey is leading the league with 2.1 steals per contest on the season.

Clifford likely won't shut down any of the Lakers' stars, but this will be another good test in his young NBA career to show what he can do on the defensive side of the ball, especially.

The Battle in the Middle

There may be some questions going around about the Lakers and Deandre Ayton, but there are certainly no question marks around the Kings and their big-man situation (you know, not counting Domantas Sabonis when he returns from injury).

"Clint Capela plays hard every game... You're not gonna be on the same team with LeBron [James] and Luka [Doncic] and think you're gonna get shots... I wish my career was this easy... He don't play hard all the time."



Shaq on Deandre Ayton 👀pic.twitter.com/3ZHrMgtoGx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

Maxime Raynaud has continued his impressive rookie year and has an opportunity to show up the former number one draft pick in Ayton tonight. Ayton's minutes have been on the decline, and Raynaud could help put the nail in the coffin for the athletic big with a big game tonight.

Fastbreak Battle

What helped the Kings escape with the win over the Dallas Mavericks was their great care with the ball, as they finished with just five turnovers and 29 assists. For the Kings to keep this game competitive, let alone win, they'll need a similar performance tonight.

Sacramento is at their best when they get stops, get out in transition, and take care of the ball. It's a simple formula, but not something they've been able to replicate throughout the year.

And the Lakers thrive in transition and on easy buckets. In their wins, they score 16.3 fastbreak points per game; in their losses, that drops to 11.4. In a game where the star power is almost all on the Lakers' side, the Kings will need to win all the small battles if they are hoping to win their third game in four tries. There are still questions about whether that is best, but rest assured, Doug Christie and the team will give it their all tonight against the Lakers.