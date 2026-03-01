Kings Rule Out Five Players for Marquee Lakers Matchup

In their last meeting, the Sacramento Kings picked up a surprising upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, the two Pacific Division teams face off for the final time this season, and a win for the Kings would end their season series in a draw.

The Kings have been on somewhat of a hot streak, relative to what they are used to, as they have won two of their last three games after losing 16 straight. However, the Lakers will pose much more of a threat than their recent wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. Not to mention, the Kings are severely shorthanded.

The Kings have ruled out five players ahead of Sunday's matchup in Los Angeles:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) fight for possession of the ball during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Kings are shorthanded in Los Angeles

Of course, this is nothing new or unexpected for the Kings, as Sabonis, Hunter, and LaVine all underwent season-ending surgeries around the All-Star break. Rookie standout Caldwell also suffered an ankle sprain around the same time, which is expected to sideline him until mid-March, while Murray will be out for at least a couple of weeks with an ankle injury of his own.

The Kings have undoubtedly been one of the most injured teams this season, and with just 21 games left and a league-worst 14-47 record, they are likely just ready for the offseason.

Still, though, they can try to end their disastrous 2025-26 campaign on a high note. Of course, the priority remains to finish the season with the worst record in the NBA in hopes of securing a top-five pick in the 2026 draft, but picking up some wins on the way would be good for the locker room and the development of their young players.

With that in mind, for the Kings to pull off an upset win in Los Angeles on Sunday, they will need their young guys to step up. Precious Achiuwa is coming off his best game of the season, while Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford continue to show flashes. If all three of those guys can find their rhythm on Sunday, the Kings will have a chance.

Precious Achiuwa vs Mavericks:



29 PTS

12 REB

3 STL

3-3 3P



Averaging 19/11 over the last three. pic.twitter.com/mtQC8cV8jx — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2026

This is also a big game for Kings veterans Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. Not to speculate on his future, but if Westbrook ultimately decides to hang it up this offseason, this would be his final game against his hometown and former team. While DeRozan is not expected to be on the retirement boat this summer, the Los Angeles native seems to always enjoy playing against the Lakers.

The Kings have had their fair share of struggles this season, but picking up a big road win against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and the Lakers would be a huge morale booster and a great way to finish off a five-game road trip.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Sunday.